A Deadly American Marriage: fans share verdict over 'enraging' documentary

Jason lived in the US with his partner, Molly, who originally served as his two children's au pair following the death of his first wife, Margaret before their relationship turned romantic.

While Molly claims that Jason was abusive, and that he had been choking her when she and her father had killed him in self-defence, the movie looks at both the defense and prosecution's arguments, as well as testimony from Jason's two children, Jack and Sarah, who were in the house at the time.