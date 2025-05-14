A Deadly American Marriage: fans share verdict over 'enraging' documentary

A Deadly American Marriage is the latest true-crime documentary to land on Netflix, and follows the investigations into the death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett at the hands of his partner, Molly Martens, and her father Tom.
What was the documentary about?
Jason lived in the US with his partner, Molly, who originally served as his two children's au pair following the death of his first wife, Margaret before their relationship turned romantic.
While Molly claims that Jason was abusive, and that he had been choking her when she and her father had killed him in self-defence, the movie looks at both the defense and prosecution's arguments, as well as testimony from Jason's two children, Jack and Sarah, who were in the house at the time.
What happened to Molly and Tom?
Although Jack and Sarah originally told authorities that they had seen their father be physically violent towards Molly, they later recanted their stories, saying that Molly had told them to say it, who they saw as a mother figure at the time.
Their testimonies were originally ruled as inadmissible evidence, and Tom and Sarah were sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder.
However, this conviction was overturned in a court of appeal due to several discrepancies in the original trial, and eventually leading to Tom and Molly being released from prison for time served.
What has the reaction been?
Although the movie showed both sides of the investigation, including evidence that Molly was strangled before Jason was killed, and recordings of Jason being verbally abusive towards Molly, viewers took to social media to share their own thoughts.
One person wrote: "Jason knew what he was doing when he named his sister and her husband as guardian of his and Mags children. Them grabbing the will and hightailing it to the US immediately after his murder to look after the children says all you need to know about them."
Another person added: "Molly had been plotting on Jason and his kids from the beginning. Who goes to a divorce lawyer TWO MONTHS after getting married to ask what your rights are to someone else’s bio children in the event of a divorce?" A third person added: "I feel like at least once a month I find a documentary that enrages me and #ADeadlyAmericanMarriage done did it!"