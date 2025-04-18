Guy Ritchie's 'fantastic' new show unseats Black Mirror in Netflix's number one spot

Guy Ritchie's brilliant new documentary The Diamond Heist has flown to the top of the Netflix charts, unseating Black Mirror in the number one spot - and viewers are absolutely loving it.

The three-part series looks back at summer 2000, with the description reading: "A group of South-East London criminals are orchestrating what just might be the most audacious heist of all time.

"Their plan: use a bulldozer to ram-raid the brand new Millennium Dome in broad daylight, steal the world’s second biggest flawless diamond in a haul worth £350 million, and escape by speedboat down the Thames. There’s just one tiny problem: the Flying Squad are watching."

Taking to X to discuss, one person wrote: "Just watched #Diamondheist on #Netflix. Fantastic. Remember it so clearly. The last sentence of the 3 episodes is so funny. Defo is a must watch documentary."

The Diamond Heist: gang wanted to steal the Millennium diamond

Another person added: "The diamond heist on Netflix by Guy Ritchie is great," while another person added: "Just saw #TheDiamondHeist on #Netflix and yes, it is that good & proper naughty." A third person added: "Just finished #thediamondheist. Cracking documentary."

Others were less sure, with one writing: "Watching this guy giggle his way through this documentary is embarrassing as he’s basically a smug plonka bragging about his crimes! #TheDiamondHeist." Another person wrote: "Not being funny, but me & the girls could’ve planned this way better. And got away with it."

The documentary features first-hand accounts from former gang member Lee Wenham, as well as the Met's flying squad who caught the robbers. During the heist, the group used smoke grenades and ammonia to get into the Millenium Dome attraction with the intention of stealing the Millennium Star, owned by specialists De Beers.

From Executive Producer Guy Ritchie comes The Diamond Heist

The gang, including Raymond 'Black Ray' Betson and William Cockram were jailed for 18 years each for conspiracy to rob, while Robert Adams and Aldo Ciarrocchi received 15 years each.

At the time, Judge Coombe told them: "It was a wicked and highly professional crime. It was a very well-planned and premeditated attempt to rob the diamonds' owners, De Beers, of what would have been the most gigantic sum in history."