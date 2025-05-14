Skip to main contentSkip to footer
General Hospital's Kirsten Storms addresses 'questionable' experience while working on longtime soap
Subscribe
General Hospital's Kirsten Storms addresses 'questionable' experience while working on longtime soap
Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on General Hospital© Getty

Kirsten Storms talks 'questionable' experience while working on General Hospital

The Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century actress looked back on Maxie Jones' storylines

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

With two decades playing Maxie Jones on General Hospital under her belt, Kirsten Storms has had a myriad of experiences on set.

The former Disney Channel actress first joined the show, which has been on the air since 1963 and has a whopping 62 seasons, in 2005, when she was 21 years old.

Having started on the show so young, and having been a child actress, there's countless fellow actors she has come across on set, which has sometimes made for rather "strange" experiences.

Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on General Hospital© Getty
Kirsten is celebrating 20 years on General Hospital

Speaking with Swooon about her milestone 20 years on General Hospital, Kirsten looked back on some of the many romances her character has had.

"So many of them are dead. Maxie is black widow-ish," she first joked, before reflecting on a particular storyline with Greg Vaughan's character Lucky Spencer that she wasn't quite into.

About a year into her tenure on the show, Matt Marraccini's character Jesse Beaudry dies, and Maxie, grieving, develops a crush on Lucky, who was his partner, and the two begin an affair.

Kirsten Storms and Greg Vaughan at An Evening With The Stars Benefit For The Desi Geestman Foundation, 2003© WireImage
The actress and Greg in 2003

"It was weird," she told the outlet, explaining: "I've known Greg since I was, like, 14 or 15, and to me, back then, he was a grown-up. So, that was a very interesting experience."

At the time, Kirsten was about 22 or 23 years old, and Greg, who was on General Hospital from 2003 to 2009, is ten years her senior.

Kirsten Storms and actor Ryan Paevey attend the Disney & ABC Television Group's TCA Summer Press Tour on July 15, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
Her character was later engaged to Ryan Paevey's character Nathan

Kirsten further shared: "Of course, I always thought Greg was a gorgeous guy," however emphasized: "That was a little strange for me."

She added: "The storyline was rough because of all the things Maxie was doing just to get him. So, that was a crazy time, and questionable choices were made." 

Kirsten Storms, Harper Rose and actor Brandon Barash attend the Disney/ABC Television Group 2014 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 15, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California© WireImage
With her ex-husband and daughter in 2014

In the show, Greg's character was married to Elizabeth Webber, played by Rebecca Herbst, and Maxie, in an effort to lure him into an affair, used pain pills to bribe Lucky, who was struggling with addiction, and pretended to be pregnant and faked a miscarriage when he tried to reconcile with his wife.

In real life, Kirstie, who first shot to fame when she starred as Zenon Kar in the beloved Disney Channel Zenon trilogy, was married to her General Hospital co-star Brandon Barash from 2013 to 2016. He was on the show from 2007 to 2013 and from 2014 to 2015, and the two share a daughter, Harper Rose, born in 2014.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More