Bridgerton fans devastated by latest update about season 4

Bridgerton fans have taken to social media to share their upset after it was confirmed that they would still have a while to patiently wait before the show returns for season four, which will be released in 2026.

The Instagram caption read: "Dear readers, there is certainly much to celebrate, indeed," with the post, designed as one of Lady Whistledown's society papers, continued: "Dearest Gentle Reader, Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information. "It is with great pleasure that I can announce Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly.

"And in the meantime, do prepare yourselves, for Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026. It would seem this author is going to be quite busy. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

Although fans were thrilled that the show would be back for at least three more seasons, they were also devastated to learn of season four's 2026 airdate. One person posted: '"Girl, make haste!! WDYM 2026?!" Another person added: "I’m gonna be 40 when this show ends, I’m 29," while a third joked: "TWENTY TWENTY SIX?!"

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha

However, others were more enthusiastic, with one posting: "There is such attention to detail and a LOT of work to make these seasons happen, I’m positive the wait is well earned!" Another simply wrote: "OMG THIS IS AMAZING!! SCREAMING!!"

The show's social media accounts also treated us to a teaser from season four, which shows the moment that Benedict sees his main love interest Sophie for the first time while at his mother's Masquerade Ball.

© Netflix/Everett/Shutterstock Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

The caption read: "My, my… It seems as though someone has finally caught the attention of Mr. Benedict Bridgerton. Bridgerton Season 4 arrives in 2026."

What happens in season four?

Season four finally focuses on Luke Thompson's character Benedict and his love story. The second eldest brother of the Bridgerton clan has watched his siblings Daphne, Anthony, Francesca and Colin all find love while struggling to find his place in the world.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Bridgerton stars Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gao and Isabella Wei as Posy Li

However, season four is set to follow the 'Cinderella story' romance trope, which sees Benedict fall head over heels for a young woman, Sophie, who is actually the illegitimate daughter of an Earl, and who is forced to work as a maid by her uncaring stepmother following her father's death.

Speaking to Tudum about what to expect, Luke said: "What’s striking about season 4 is that it’s the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Are you excited for Bridgerton season four?

"Both are true. You have to hold both of them — the romance and the reality — in your hand. In its best version, ‘true love’ happens in the middle of that."

Who will be the focus of seasons five and six?

Although Netflix bosses have yet to confirm who will be taking centre stage for the next two series, book five, To Sir Phillip, With Love, focuses on Eloise's romance, while book six, When He Was Wicked, focuses on Francesca finding true love.