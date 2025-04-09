Shakespeare & Hathaway and Bridgerton stars team up for 'gripping' new drama

Shakespeare and Hathaway star Jo Joyner has teamed up with a starry cast for a new drama, and it looks amazing.

Starring Jo alongside Diane Kruger, Shelley Conn and Emily Taaffe, the psychological thriller, Little Disasters, is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, the bestselling author of Anatomy of a Scandal, and follows the friendship of Jess, Liz, Mel and Charlotte.

© BBC Jo stars in Shakespeare and Hathaway

The synopsis reads: "[The show] centres on a decade-long friendship between Jess, Liz, Mel and Charlotte, four expectant mothers thrown together in an antenatal class with little in common apart from their due dates but who have been there for one another throughout motherhood.

"The series is a complex psychological thriller with a mystery at its heart, exploring female friendship and motherhood. At the heart of the mystery is Jess, the seemingly perfect stay-at-home mother whose world begins to fracture when she brings her baby daughter to the hospital with a head injury she can’t explain.

© Roughcut/Paramount Global Nick Davis with Jo Joyner on Little Disasters

"Her close friend and on-duty A&E doctor Liz must make the excruciating decision of whether to call social services. With one phone call, Liz sets in motion a chain of events that ripples, fractures and nearly destroys not only their families but their entire friendship group.

© Roughcut/Paramount Global Diane Kruger also stars as Jess "As gripping as the drama itself, these first-look images unveil the emotional fault lines beneath a decade of friendship, offering a powerful glimpse into the deep bonds and simmering tensions between the four women. We see Jess at breaking point as she battles personal turmoil as she tries to take care of her children while being kept at a distance by the authorities.

"The consequences of that night have a ripple effect on the wider group as Mel and Charlotte are drawn into the investigation as the mystery behind what really happened to Betsy threatens to break the group apart. Each of the women harbors judgments about each other, but these ultimately become judgments about themselves, all secretly whispering the same insidious question: am I a bad mother?"

The first look images portray the four women dealing with the fallout of Liz's decision, who are joined by co-stars including The Split actor Ben Bailey-Smith, Austenland's JJ Feild and Patrick Baladi.

Although the show doesn't have an airdate just yet, it is set to land on Paramount+ this spring, so stay tuned!