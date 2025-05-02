Bridgerton and Midsomer Murders actors to star in 'amazing' adaptation of beloved novel – all to know

Calling all Enid Blyton fans! The BAFTA-winning co-writer of the Paddington franchise, Simon Farnaby, is working on an all-star adaptation of the beloved children's writer's book series, The Faraway Tree – and one of its stars has teased what fans can expect.

The upcoming film, titled The Magic Faraway Tree, stars Claire Foy (The Crown) and Andrew Garfield (We Live in Time) as Polly and Tim, who, along with their three children, Beth, Joe and Fran, find themselves forced to relocate to the remote English countryside.

Upon their arrival, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary residents, including cherished characters Moonface, Silky, Dame Washalot and Saucepan Man. At the top of the tree, they are transported to different lands, where they embark on joyful and challenging adventures and learn to reconnect as a family for the first time in years.

© Karwai Tang Claire Foy stars in the film

Starring alongside Claire and Andrew are Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) as Dame Washalot, Nonso Anozie (Ted Lasso) as Moonface, Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) as woodland fairy Silky, Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) as Saucepan Man, Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner, Midsomer Murders) as Mr Oom Boom Boom, and Oliver Chris (Trying) as Mr Watzisname.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) will play headmistress Dame Snap, and Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) will play the children's ruthless grandmother.

© Variety via Getty Images Andrew Garfield plays Tim in the upcoming film

Rounding out the main cast are Lenny Henry, Michael Palin and Simon Russell Beale will play mystical wise men from the Land of Know-Alls.

What to expect from The Magic Faraway Tree

In a new interview, Jessica described the script as "heartwarming and funny" and said Paddington fans will love the film.

© Kevin Mazur Jessica Gunning praised the "heartwarming and funny" script

"I really hope people will love it," she told RadioTimes.com. "It's one of those things that grandparents who read the books when they were little will enjoy, and there will be people discovering it for the first time as well. I've got a feeling it might be a pretty magical tale. It was amazing to film."

The actress added: "Paddington fans and Ghosts fans will love it! Simon's script was so heartwarming and funny. Even in the read-through, there wasn't a dry eye in the house at the end."

© PA Images via Getty Images Nicola Coughlan plays woodland fairy Silky

The film is based on Blyton's beloved book series, which began in 1939 with The Enchanted Wood. It was followed by The Magic Faraway Tree (1943), The Folk of the Faraway Tree (1946) and Up the Faraway Tree (1951).

When will The Magic Faraway Tree be released?

Fans won't have to wait too long as the film is set to be released later this year.