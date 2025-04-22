Bridgerton star is 'unrecognisable' in first look at new drama based on a scandalous true story

Bessie Carter is making waves again – but not in Regency London.

The 30-year-old actress, best known for playing Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton, is taking on a bold new role in Outrageous, a drama based on the lives of the real-life Mitford sisters.

Gone are the pastel gowns and tightly curled updos. In their place are sharp 1930s silhouettes and a story that promises scandal, politics and betrayal.

A role far from the Featheringtons

Bessie plays Nancy Mitford, the eldest of the six notorious sisters. Known for her wit and literary success, Nancy is often seen as the voice of reason in a family that regularly made headlines.

But this version of Nancy is far from quiet. According to U's official description, Nancy "navigates love and heartache" while her sisters find themselves pulled towards "ungovernable men" and "radical ideas".

In newly released images, Bessie appears almost unrecognisable. Her signature red curls are replaced with a short brunette bob, and she's swapped the pastel tones of Bridgerton for moody 1930s tailoring.

A real-life story more dramatic than fiction

Outrageous is a six-part series based on Mary Lovell's biography The Mitford Girls, a well-regarded and often shocking account of the Mitford family's true story.

Set in the run-up to the Second World War, the series follows the six sisters as they rebel against societal norms and take dramatically different political paths.

Nancy pursued a literary career, Unity was infamously obsessed with Hitler, and Diana married the British fascist Oswald Mosley. The show will reportedly delve into all of this and more.

A familiar cast and high expectations

Bessie stars alongside Joanna Vanderham, Shannon Watson, Orla Hill, Zoe Brough and Isobel Jesper Jones as the rest of the Mitford sisters.

Toby Regbo, Anna Chancellor and James Purefoy round out the cast. Also appearing is Bridgerton's Calam Lynch, who plays Theo Sharpe in the Netflix series.

The cast list alone will be enough to get period drama fans excited, and the trailer suggests the tone will be a mix of lavish costume drama and sharp political storytelling.

Fans of The Crown and Downton Abbey take note

The Mitford family have long been a source of fascination in British culture. Their aristocratic roots and radically different lives make for a compelling watch.

Outrageous promises to explore all angles of their story – from sibling rivalry and romantic scandal to extremism and public disgrace.

This is not simply a historical drama about privilege and glamour. It's also about ideology, conflict, and how far people will go for their beliefs.

If you're a fan of The Crown, Downton Abbey, or The Pursuit of Love, this is one series to keep on your radar.

The drama is set to premiere on U and U&DRAMA on Thursday 19 June. All six episodes will be available to stream.