BBC announces 'thrilling' new series from Death in Paradise writer: 'Full of twists and turns'

The BBC has announced an "action-packed" eight-part adaptation of J.J. Arcanjo's hit book series – and it sounds amazing!

Created by Justin Young, known for his writing work on Death In Paradise and Sanditon, the series, titled Crookhaven, is billed as a "coming-of-age drama full of exciting twists and turns" and follows a group of high-achieving young crooks at a secret school who are trained to use their skills in "deception" and "crimnastics" for good.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

What is Crookhaven about?

The "thrilling family adventure" is set at the mysterious Crookhaven School, where "high-achieving young crooks from across the world are secretly selected to hone their skills in disciplines such as Deception, Crimnastics, Forgery and Infiltration, learning how to use their skills for good and to do what is right in their own way", according to the synopsis.

It continues: "Centred around pickpocketing genius Gabriel and his archrival, headmaster's daughter Penelope, the series follows a group of eight very different, young international students as they compete for the coveted Crooked Cup.

© BBC Crookhaven will air on the BBC next year

"In a school where every teacher is a crook and traitors lurk around every corner, no one is entirely who they seem to be as the gang uncover the dark secrets that link Penelope's missing mother with Gabriel's own mysterious past and confront a terrifying enemy - The Nameless."

It concludes: "Crookhaven is about finding your place in the world, learning who you can trust and the very nature of right and wrong. "

When will Crookhave be released?

Filming takes place in Northern Ireland this summer and is set to premiere on BBC iPlayer in early 2026.

Author J.J. Arcanjo described the series as a "fun family show filled with humour, heart and plenty of clever twists".

© Denis Guyenon Creator Justin Young is known for his work on Death in Paradise

"I have always aimed to excite and inspire the young readers who pick up my books, but also the parents and grandparents who journey with them to my worlds and the TV series aligns perfectly with that," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children's and Education, teased the drama as a "thrilling mystery series which will keep audiences on the edge of their seats".

She added: "Whilst it's quintessentially British and targeting UK families, we know this homegrown drama is sure to be enjoyed by international audiences as we bring the best of UK creativity and BBC drama for children and families around the world."

Casting details have yet to be announced.