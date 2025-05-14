Call the Midwife's Helen George shares behind-the-scenes season 15 update

Call the Midwife star Helen George has shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the set of season 15 of the BBC period drama.

Filming on the upcoming two-part Christmas special began earlier this month – and it looks like the cast are still busy shooting the festive episodes.

Taking to social media, Helen, who plays Trixie Aylward, posted a photo of a model Nativity scene in Nonnatus House. In the caption, the actress penned: "Summer nativity scenes".

© @helenrgeorge/Instagram Helen George shared a behind-the-scenes snap from filming

What to expect from Call the Midwife's 2025 Christmas special

According to the show's official Instagram page, viewers can expect "distant troubles, wild celebrations, new beginnings, sad reunions and a few sore heads" from the festive special, which is set in both Poplar and Hong Kong.

The upcoming two-parter sees senior members of staff at Nonnatus House fly to Hong Kong on a mercy mission, leaving the younger midwives to cope alone.

© Neal Street / Olly Courtney Filming is underway on the Christmas special

The synopsis continues: "As the Christmas action shifts between the sun-drenched Far East and a snowy East End, Sister Julienne suddenly finds herself excited about the Order's future.

"After years of battling change, she decides to embrace it, work with it, and see what love can do. This change of energy reverberates throughout series 15."

Call the Midwife series 15 – all we know

The Christmas special will be followed by eight new episodes, which begin airing in January 2026.

The new series opens in 1971, with several of the ladies embracing Women's Lib and burning their bras outside Nonnatus House, according to the synopsis.

© BBC Fans can expect a prequel series and film

It continues: "As the year unfolds, we see the team handle cases including premature birth, placenta previa, kidney cancer, tuberculosis and slavery."

Filming for the new series comes amid the exciting news that the world of Nonnatus House is expanding.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney The new series airs in 2026

Fans can look forward to a prequel series set during World War Two, as well as a film, which will be set overseas in 1972 and feature some "iconic" characters from the show.

Teasing the spin-off series, creator and writer Heidi Thomas said: "The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary - filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy. The bombs fell, the babies kept on coming, and the Sisters kept on going. There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces."

As for the film, Heidi remained tight-lipped about the "top-secret location".

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais The upcoming Christmas special is set in Hong Kong and Poplar

"As the classic Call the Midwife series moves further into the 1970s, it also seems the perfect time for our much-loved regulars to take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape," she said.

"The rise in hospital births, and changes in the NHS, have clipped their wings, and this is their chance to take flight and work out what really matters. Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!"