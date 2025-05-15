Today fans do double-take as two former hosts have cozy reunion away from show

As if we needed any further proof of the Today crew's close knit friendships away from the small screen.

Despite no longer hosting the NBC show together, two former anchors reunited on Wednesday for a surprise get together.

TODAY REUNION

Fans were delighted to see Hoda Kotb holding hands with none other than Kathie Lee Gifford, her former partner in crime on the fourth hour of Today.

The longtime friends were excited to team up at the QVC’s Q50 Age of Possibility summit in Santa Monica.

WATCH: Hoda and Kathie had a cute reunion

"Guess who I found?" Kathie quipped as she turned to Hoda who was beaming with delight.

"When anyone knows KLG is going to be somewhere, guess what they do?" asked Hoda. "They show up!”

© NBC Hoda and Kathie starred on Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda

Hoda and Kathie

Hoda and Kathie co-anchored the show from 2008 to 2019 when the latter left Today.

They remained close friends and when Hoda departed Today in January 2025, Kathie surprised her with an appearance on her last day.

She'd initially pretended she couldn't make the send-off and recorded a message from her Tennessee home instead.

© NBC Kathie surprised Hoda in-person

Hoda's departure

But then she walked on set at Studio 1A and Hoda lit up.

"I love you so much that I was thinking to myself, 'I sure hope Kath comes,'" Hoda shared at the time. "I'm so happy that you're here."

Kathie called Hoda "sunshine in a bottle," and said she loved her too.

© Instagram The Today crew are friends and co-stars

What next?

Hoda's return to Today — albeit it as a guest — was revealed by Savannah Guthrie earlier this month.

"She's going to come and reveal her next chapter on the Today Show," Savannah explained during an interview with E! "So, you'll see her there."

Hoda may have left the show but she's maintained her friendships with her former co-hosts. Savannah, Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer are particularly close with Hoda.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda will return as a guest

While she lives in the suburbs now with her two daughters, Savannah said: "We see her all the time."

Hoda has entered the wellness sector and is launching a new business.

"I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast and all kinds of things that we can get together, do things that I love," she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"It's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, 'Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.'"