Kathie Lee Gifford makes return to Today Show in most spectacular way

Kathie Lee Gifford left jaws on the floor when she made a sensational return to Today on Friday.

The 71-year-old was part of the send-off for Hoda Kotb, who after 17 years left the show on January 10, and appeared in a video message during Hoda's last episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Kathie claimed she was at her home in Tennessee and couldn't make the celebrations in person. However, once the video wrapped, she surprised Hoda by walking out on stage with a big glass of wine for a proper goodbye.

Hoda was stunned by her appearance and admitted she secretly wished her former co-anchor was by her side for her emotional goodbye.

"I love you so much that I was thinking to myself, 'I sure hope Kath comes,'" Hoda told her. "I'm so happy that you're here."

Kathie then broke into song and belted out "The Best Is Yet to Come," before recalling how she and Hoda bonded before they teamed up for the fourth hour of Today.

© NBC Kathie surprised Hoda in-person

The duo co-hosted Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda for 11 years before Kathie left in 2019 and was replaced by Jenna Bush Hager.

"I fell in love with Hoda at lunch," she said about their first introduction. "My problem is I fall in love, and I fell in love with Hoda. And I said, 'I don't want to leave her.'"

She added: "I've always said she's sunshine in a bottle, isn't she, everybody?"

© NBC Hoda had a very emotional last day on Today

Kathie, Hoda, and Jenna then raised a glass to toast their beloved friend, with Kathie noting: "I think I want to send her off with what she knows from my heart means most to me is that I'm sending you off with a prayer."

She then recited a Bible verse from the book of Jeremiah, concluding: "May you walk into the most joyful, prosperous, purposeful time in your life."

© NBC Kathie and Jenna raised a glass to their beloved friend Hoda

The duo has remained great friends since meeting on the show. When Hoda announced her departure in September, Kathie shared a sweet message expressing her excitement for Hoda's future.

"Bittersweet news as my dear friend @hodakotb steps away from the Today Show," she penned. "Her warmth, laughter, and incredible spirit have brightened our mornings and touched countless hearts. Here's to new adventures!"

© NBC Hoda has known Kathie for almost two decades

There were so many emotional moments on Hoda's last show. Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly featured in a tribute to her which reduced them all to tears.

From the helm of the show, Hoda and Savannah were full of emotions as they admitted it was going to be a tough show to get through.

© NBC Hoda and her co-anchors were in tears during the show

Hoda will be replaced by Craig Melvin, who officially takes over on January 13.

During her initial announcement, Hoda said: "Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I've been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I'll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."