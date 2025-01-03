Hoda Kotb's plans after leaving Today; what she's said about her future

Hoda Kotb is gearing up for a huge moment in her career as she leaves the Today show in a matter of days.

The adored host is moving on to new pastures after announcing her departure in September.

But fans are eager to know what her plans are after January 10 when Craig Melvin will take her place.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb looks and sounds so different in first TV gig

Hoda said she was ready for a new chapter after nearly 30 years with NBC and told her co-hosts: "I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade, like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What's it gonna have for me?" she said on-air.

"And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new."

Is Hoda retiring for good?

Viewers were crushed when Hoda shared her news, but her "try something new," comment instilled them with hope that this wasn't the last they'd see of the TV personality and podcaster.

© Getty Images It's a new chapter for Hoda

Will Hoda stay at NBC?

Hoda's exit announcement suggested she would stay "in the NBC" family for her next venture. However, she didn't elaborate on what that meant.

There's no doubt after almost three decades with the network, it'll be challenging to walk away for good.

© NBC It'll be an emotional farewell

She's moving into wellness

Hoda revealed her hopes of moving into a new segment during a conversation on Today with Hoda and Jenna in October.

She told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager: "I don’t know if you've ever had a yearning, a calling, a desire, and you can't quit it, even if you try, because working at NBC is safer.

© NBC Jenna will host Today with Jenna and Friends

"But sometimes, you know there's something else that you want to try in your life,” she explained. “And I have been so turned on by the wellness space because I realized what was happening to me.

"I tried different things and I noticed my body was calmer. I was getting sick less. I was feeling better. I was a better parent, a better friend, a better sister, a better daughter. And I thought, all these tiny things I was doing day after day were helping to change me inside.

"What I want to do is I want to live in wellness. I want to work in that space. I want to start things. I've got things that are percolating inside that I'm gonna, hopefully, have fully formed soon."

Family time

One of the biggest reasons for stepping back from Today, is to be with her daughters, Haley and Hope.

© Instagram Hoda can't wait to spend more time with her kids

"I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking they deserve a bigger piece of my time, the pie that I have," Hoda said. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."

She's already moved away from the city to the suburbs and is loving her new pace of life.

© Instagram Hoda will remain friends with Savannah after her departure

"I have a whole new town and a whole new school and all the new things,” she told Jenna when she first moved. "We went for our first day of school, I carried a coffee and I had sneakers [on], and I walked my kids to school like normal people. It was awesome."