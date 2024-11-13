Jenna Bush Hager calls out former Today Show star after making discovery involving Hoda Kotb

Jenna Bush Hager has a great sense of humor and incredibly down-to-earth, which is just as well!

On Tuesday's episode of the Fourth Hour, the Today Show star revealed she had once been given a gift by Kathie Lee Gifford, that was actually meant for Hoda Kotb.

Laughing as she recalled the experience, Jenna said during a chat about the holiday season and gift giving: "It's kind of like the time that Kathie Lee gave me that bracelet that said, um, 'Choose your joy,' or 'Joy is not negotiable.'"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager receives cute gift from Hoda Kotb's daughter

Hoda said that it read: "'Our joy is non-negotiable.' She gave it to Jenna." What's more, it even had Hoda's daughter's name, Haley Joy, on the back of it.

"And then it said Haley Joy on the back. Because that was for Hoda and then she re-gifted it to me."

© NBC The pair had a discussion on their show

Kathie Lee and Hoda worked together on the Fourth Hour for many years together, before Kathie left in April 2019.

It's not yet known who will join Jenna on the popular daytime show when Hoda leaves in the new year. The pair recently celebrated their five year work anniversary, with a special trip to New Orleans.

Kathie is a former Today host

The Empire State building was even lit up purple in the show's honor. In September, she announced the news of her departure during an emotional episode of Today.

The star had decided to leave after turning 60, and felt the time was right for a new chapter in her life, prioritising spending more time with her two young children.

© NBC Hoda is leaving Today

She explained: "I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new. I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."

During an emotional moment on the show, Hoda was visibly upset as she addressed her upcoming departure alongside her co-stars.

© NBC Hoda's co-hosts got emotional when she said she was leaving

"It's kind of a big deal for me. I've been practicing so I wouldn't cry, but anyway, I did," she said.

The 60-year-old has had an incredible time on the Today Show, which has seen her interview many A-listers, travel the world and share a lot of her personal life on air with viewers too, from her breast cancer battle to her adoption journey.

© NDZ/Star Max/GC Images Hoda just turned 60

Most recently, Hoda celebrated her 60th birthday on the show with a special program dedicated to her.

This year alone, she has moved house, traveled to Paris to co-host the Summer Olympics, and written a children's book, Hope is a Rainbow, dedicated to her youngest daughter.