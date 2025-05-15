A Deadly American Marriage: Did Molly Martens remarry?

Viewers have been quick to discuss Netflix's newest true-crime show, A Deadly American Murder, which follows the tragic death of Jason Corbett at the hands of his wife, Molly Martens Corbett, and his father-in-law, John Martens. The documentary revealed that Molly was originally sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for Jason's murder, with the conviction ultimately being overturned.

She later pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 51 to 74 months in prison, spending seven more months in prison due to time served. She was released from prison in June 2024, along with her father, who served the same amount of time. She is due to complete her parole by June 2025 – but where is she now, almost ten years after Jason's death?

Where is Molly now?

According to The Times, Molly was expected to move in with one of her brothers in North Carolina during her parole period, with the communications officer at the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction confirming that they would spend their year of supervision in Tennessee "under an interstate compact." He said: "They will be subject to North Carolina conditions, but the Tennessee Department of Correction will supervise."

© Courtesy of Netflix A Deadly American Marriage. Jack Corbett Lynch, Sarah Corbett Lynch and Molly Martens Corbett in A Deadly American Marriage

Her brother Connor opened up about her to the NBC affiliate, saying: "She’s in kind of the thick of her life and she’s not retired, and there’s been a lot more media scrutiny and harassment, and she struggles a little bit more with the trauma.

"But overall, I think she’s really grateful and she’s doing really well, all things considered."

© Courtesy of Netflix A Deadly American Marriage. (L to R) Jack Corbett Lynch, Sarah Corbett Lynch, Molly Martens Corbett and Jason Corbett in A Deadly American Marriage.

Although Molly was photographed leaving prison, not much is known about her life since her court case and subsequent jail time. The former au pair, now 40, appeared in the Netflix documentary to share her perspective on Jason's death and claimed that the two children, Jack and Sarah, were poisoned against her. She is not allowed to make contact with the pair due to the court order.

Sarah released a statement following the pair's release, saying: "I’m doing the best I can, but I feel let down and disappointed by any outcome where the Martens are released back into society… Molly Martens manipulated my love, trust, and feelings from a very young age for her own gain.

© Courtesy of Netflix Jack Corbett Lynch, Molly Martens Corbett, and Sarah Corbett Lynch in A Deadly American Marriage

"The Martens chose self-interest over considering the harm caused to innocent individuals, especially children. But I am no longer a child who can be manipulated. I aim to prevent such situations from happening again. Despite serving their sentence, the repercussions of their actions will have a lasting impact. The truth, known by all involved, will eventually come to light for the world to see."