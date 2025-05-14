Netflix's hit period drama cancelled ahead of new season - and fans aren't happy  

Netflix has confirmed plans to end a hit show after just three seasons - ahead of the final instalment landing on the streaming platform. Fans have been devastated to learn that the German hit period drama The Empress, which follows the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, is coming to an end.

The show has been a huge hit for Netflix, becoming the second-most watched series worldwide for two weeks with over 150 million hours streamed. However, they confirmed that the show would wrap up with season three, with the Vice President of Content DACH at Netflix, Katja Hofem, explaining: "The audience has followed Empress Elisabeth's life through happy, exciting and dramatic times in the last two seasons.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's new historical drama, The Empress

"How wonderful that we can continue telling this story in a third season, with the wonderful team in front of and behind the camera and with Sommerhaus as our production partner.”

The showrunner Katharina Eyssen added: "It sometimes leaves me speechless to see how many people we have been able to reach and touch all over the world with The Empress. To be able to continue and conclude this story together with our team and the unique ensemble cast is nothing less than a gift."

© Courtesy of Netflix Devrim Lingnau in The Empress

Fans of the show have been less enthusiastic, with one writing: "Why final?!?! There is so much history left to cover." Another person added: "No, not a last season." However, others were pleased that the story would reach a conclusion, with one posting: "Amazing! Finally a final season to close the story!"

What is The Empress about?

Season one follows the rebellious Sisi, who immediately falls in love upon meeting the Emperor of Austria, Franz. Their relationship causes chaos in the dynasty and upsets the balance of power, with the young Empress forced to find her place in a totally foreign world - and against her overbearing mother-in-law Sophie.

Are you a fan of the period drama The Empress?

The season two synopsis reads: "The first crisis is barely over and the young couple wants to enjoy their fresh marital bliss when dark clouds gather over Schönbrunn Palace: Franz (Philip Froissant) unexpectedly faces a powerful adversary in Europe. And Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau) comes under great pressure, because an heir to the throne is to secure the future of the empire as quickly as possible.

"When fate strikes with all its power, the couple's love threatens to finally break apart. And Elisabeth must fight not only for her family, but also for the integrity of her soul."

When is season 3 out?

Since season one was released in 2022, and season two in 2024, it is looking like fans can expect the final instalment in a year's time in 2026 - so watch this space!