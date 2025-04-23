Ransom Canyon style: Shop my top 5 Quinn O'Grady looks from the Netflix show

The Western fashion trend is going strong, thanks to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter and series like Yellowstone, 1923 and now Ransom Canyon, currently streaming on Netflix.

Minka Kelly, 44, is stealing the fashion show in Texas-set Ransom Canyon as Quinn O'Grady - not just for her star-crossed romance with brooding widowed rancher Staten Kirkland, played by Josh Duhamel, but also for her dreamy romantic wardrobe.

In her role as classical pianist Quinn, who has returned to the small Texan town from New York City after the death of her BFF, Minka shows off an array of perfect boho looks as put together by costume designer Olivia Miles.

© ANNA KOORIS/Netflix As 'Ransom Canyon's Quinn O’Grady, Minka Kelly shows off a boho wardrobe that's right on trend

From episode one, we get not only major shock and drama, but also the first glimpse of Quinn's amazing (but very wearable) wardrobe, influenced by both her Texas roots and, presumably, her stay in the Big Apple. And in the next nine episodes there’s even more to come.

The style isn’t glam, over-the-top Sex and the City - it's 100% Romance on the Ranch, with down-to-earth pieces that are relaxed, serene and last but certainly not least, Pinterest worthy.

How to get the 'Ransom Canyon' Quinn look Capsule wardrobes might be trending but Quinn’s no quiet luxury neutrals gal. To emulate her look, this is how to shop: Think boho, carefree and ready to be swept away by romance - folksy but fashion

Floaty, puff-sleeved tops

Dôen dresses (Quinn wears no fewer than four during the series!)

Levi’s denim: jackets, button-down shirts, overalls and jeans

Oversized Fair Isle cardigans to nonchalantly wrap around yourself

Easy-going leather crossbody bags - preferably by Isabel Marant

I took some style notes while watching the show, and if you want to rustle up a ranch romantic wardrobe like Quinn’s, you’ll want to shop Dôen - a number of the label’s pieces stand out during the series - and brands with similar vibes like Free People, Anthropologie, Hill House Home, Ralph Lauren, Etro and Reformation.

You wont have to go searching for yourself though - this ain't my first time at the rodeo so I’ve been able to track down how to shop Quinn O’Grady’s outfits from the show.

© ANNA KOORIS/Netflix Floral and paisley shirts and dresses are staples in Quinn's closet

Some of her exact looks are still in stock, while for others I’ve rustled up some budget-friendly dupes.

Shop Quinn O'Grady 'Ransom Canyon' style

2/ 5 © Netflix Quinn’s cream Liberty print floral dress & cozy cardigan Quinn’s Lantana dress by Dôen as worn in Episode 3 is sold out, so I went looking for something similar. Hill House Home has a gorgeous floral nap dress, $198 / £192 which I think is even prettier than Quinn's. And to fully copy the Quinn’s outfit - clashing those florals with a fair isle cardigan - you’ll want to get Tuckernut’s Cream Blanket Stitch Harrow Cardigan or in the UK, this bargain lookalike at New Look.

4/ 5 © Anna Kooris/Netflix Â© 2025 Quinn’s jackets The best way to instantly transform your outfit into cowboy chic is to throw on a Western-inspired jacket - and Quinn’s wardrobe has plenty of those. Her $425 The Great Reversible Traveler Puffer Jacket is sold out, but you can grab a similar statement-making Topshop quilted style on ASOS for just $99.99 / £60. If you want a denim jacket, copy Quinn’s exact affordable look that can be thrown on over any floral dress for instant country vibes: Levi’s Shrunken ‘90s Trucker Jacket, sale price: $68.98 / £96.

These are just a selection of the Western-inspired pieces that you can shop for yourself to put together a Quinn O'Grady look in an instant. From designer dresses to affordable basics, it's all you need to be right on trend this summer. And with those great classic layering pieces and accessories, you'll have the essentials when the weather cools off this autumn, too.

Staying stylish until we get a confirmation for Ransom Canyon season two!