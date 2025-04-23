Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ransom Canyon style: Shop my top 5 Quinn O'Grady looks from the Netflix show
Ransom Canyon style: Shop my top 5 Quinn O'Grady looks from the Netflix show
ransom canyon starring minka kelly © Netflix

Ransom Canyon style: Shop my top 5 Quinn O'Grady looks from the Netflix show

Forget Sex and the City - we're rocking Romance on the Ranch like Minka Kelly's Quinn

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Western fashion trend is going strong, thanks to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter and series like Yellowstone, 1923 and now Ransom Canyoncurrently streaming on Netflix. 

Minka Kelly, 44, is stealing the fashion show in Texas-set Ransom Canyon as Quinn O'Grady - not just for her star-crossed romance with brooding widowed rancher Staten Kirkland, played by Josh Duhamel, but also for her dreamy romantic wardrobe.

In her role as classical pianist Quinn, who has returned to the small Texan town from New York City after the death of her BFF, Minka shows off an array of perfect boho looks as put together by costume designer Olivia Miles.

As 'Ransom Canyon's Quinn O’Grady, Minka Kelly shows off a boho wardrobe that's right on trend© ANNA KOORIS/Netflix
As 'Ransom Canyon's Quinn O’Grady, Minka Kelly shows off a boho wardrobe that's right on trend

From episode one, we get not only major shock and drama, but also the first glimpse of Quinn's amazing (but very wearable) wardrobe, influenced by both her Texas roots and, presumably, her stay in the Big Apple. And in the next nine episodes there’s even more to come.

The style isn’t glam, over-the-top Sex and the City - it's 100% Romance on the Ranch, with down-to-earth pieces that are relaxed, serene and last but certainly not least, Pinterest worthy. 

Capsule wardrobes might be trending but Quinn’s no quiet luxury neutrals gal. To emulate her look, this is how to shop: 

  • Think boho, carefree and ready to be swept away by romance - folksy but fashion
  • Floaty, puff-sleeved tops
  • Dôen dresses (Quinn wears no fewer than four during the series!)
  • Levi’s denim: jackets, button-down shirts, overalls and jeans
  • Oversized Fair Isle cardigans to nonchalantly wrap around yourself
  • Easy-going leather crossbody bags - preferably by Isabel Marant

I took some style notes while watching the show, and if you want to rustle up a ranch romantic wardrobe like Quinn’s, you’ll want to shop Dôen - a number of the label’s pieces stand out during the series - and brands with similar vibes like Free People, Anthropologie, Hill House Home, Ralph Lauren, Etro and Reformation.

You wont have to go searching for yourself though - this ain't my first time at the rodeo so I’ve been able to track down how to shop Quinn O’Grady’s outfits from the show. 

Floral and paisley shirts and dresses are staples in Quinn's closet © ANNA KOORIS/Netflix
Floral and paisley shirts and dresses are staples in Quinn's closet

Some of her exact looks are still in stock, while for others I’ve rustled up some budget-friendly dupes.

Shop Quinn O'Grady 'Ransom Canyon' style

1/5

ransom canyon outfit id quinn dark floral dress doen© Netflix

Quinn's dark floral shirred dress

I have always loved dark florals so this dress really caught my attention. You can still shop the exact Dôen Bijou shirred floral-printdress, $350 / £389 that Quinn wears in the show. 

Get the look for less with August Sky's $30 lookalike at Nordstrom Rack. (In the UK, I found similar at M&S.)

Free People’s 'Pappiet' midi dress, $168 / £158 also has the same carefree vibes.

PS: Quinn’s exact look is also available in just a few sizes at Dôen, but it's nearly sold out.

2/5

quinn floral dress and fair isle cardigan ransom canyon episode 3© Netflix

Quinn’s cream Liberty print floral dress & cozy cardigan

Quinn’s Lantana dress by Dôen as worn in Episode 3 is sold out, so I went looking for something similar. 

Hill House Home has a gorgeous floral nap dress, $198 / £192 which I think is even prettier than Quinn's.

And to fully copy the Quinn’s outfit - clashing those florals with a fair isle cardigan - you’ll want to get Tuckernut’s Cream Blanket Stitch Harrow Cardigan or in the UK, this bargain lookalike at New Look.

3/5

ransom canyon quinn wearing doen blouse and levis in episode 1© Netflix

Quinn's Levi's, crossbody and puff-sleeved blouse

What would a ranch-themed romance be without a great pair of Levi’s? The classic denim is so hot right now - Quinn’s are the Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg style, $98 / £88

But if you want the look for less, the also sale-priced Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Loose Jeans, $59.99 / £56.99 are a similar fit.

While Quinn's Dôen puff sleeve top is sold out in rust, I love Dôen’s version in trending gingham

Reformation’s Calia blouse is another perfect choice.

A lookalike for less? JCrew’s puff sleeve top, $62.50 is on sale - shop similar in the UK at M&S for just £35.

Unfortunately, I’ve only been able to find the timeless Isabel Marant 'Wasy' crossbody pre-loved, but you can shop similarly gorgeous Isabel Marant suede bags for the same vibe. 

To get the look for less, I have Coach's Hadley crossbody, $199 / £259 (SAVE 49%) on my wish list.

4/5

Episode 103 of Ransom Canyon© Anna Kooris/Netflix Â© 2025

Quinn’s jackets

The best way to instantly transform your outfit into cowboy chic is to throw on a Western-inspired jacket - and Quinn’s wardrobe has plenty of those.

Her $425 The Great Reversible Traveler Puffer Jacket is sold out, but you can grab a similar statement-making Topshop quilted style on ASOS for just $99.99 / £60.

If you want a denim jacket, copy Quinn’s exact affordable look that can be thrown on over any floral dress for instant country vibes: Levi’s Shrunken ‘90s Trucker Jacket, sale price: $68.98 / £96.

5/5

ransom canyon outfit id quinn etro dress and free people disc belt© Netflix

Quinn’s designer maxi dress

Did I mention that grieving romantic Quinn is really into dark prints? She gallops into maxi dress territory with this floor-sweeping boho paisley dress by Etro which costs almost $3,000 and is sold out nearly everywhere. 

There are quite a few bohemian inspired lookalikes, though. For example, Princess Kate go-to Boden does some pretty paisley dresses, like this Boden maxi dress, $45 / £33 which is in the spring sale for a limited time.

The Lauren Ralph Lauren Paisley Tiered Gown, $295  / £459 is a solid choice, too, for more formal occasions if you want a romantic, Quinn-esque outfit.

If you're wondering, Angie O'Grady - played by Lauren Glazier - is seen here wearing Free People: a denim jumpsuit and disc belt by the brand. (The belt is sold out but this Free People one is similar.)

These are just a selection of the Western-inspired pieces that you can shop for yourself to put together a Quinn O'Grady look in an instant. From designer dresses to affordable basics, it's all you need to be right on trend this summer. And with those great classic layering pieces and accessories, you'll have the essentials when the weather cools off this autumn, too. 

Staying stylish until we get a confirmation for Ransom Canyon season two!

