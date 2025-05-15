There are some exciting new arrivals on Netflix this month, including the "twisted" horror mystery, Smile, which was originally released in 2022 and is now available to stream – and viewers are thrilled.

The supernatural film, which fans have hailed as "sensational" and "twisted" follows therapist Rose Cotter, who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving one of her patients, is haunted by a threatening and relentless evil presence.

Netflix shared the good news on its official X account on Wednesday. Alongside a photo of the film's official poster, the caption simply read: "Now on Netflix."

It's safe to say fans were pleased with the new addition and shared their excitement in the comments section. One person wrote: "Yes!! Sensational movie! Smile 2 is even better," while another added: "I LOVE THIS FILM."

© Paramount Pictures/Paramount + Sosie Bacon stars in Smile

A third viewer encouraged others to stream the movie, commenting: "This movie was AMAZING! If you have not seen it, watch it immediately if you love Horror. You'll be smiling once it's over," while another penned: "Sounds like a thrilling addition to Netflix, can't wait to watch it!"

What is Smile about?

The film follows therapist Rose Cotter, who becomes overwhelmed by disturbing occurrences after watching a patient die.

© Paramount Pictures/Paramount + Viewers hailed the film as "sensational"

The official synopsis reads: "After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain.

"As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality."

© Paramount Pictures/Paramount + The film was originally released in 2022

Sosie Bacon (Scream: The TV Series) leads the cast as Dr Rose Cotter, alongside Jessie T. Usher (Dangerous Lies), Kyle Gallner (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Robert Weigert (The Undying) and Caitlin Stasey (Bridge and Tunnel), with Kal Penn (The Sisterhood of Night) and Rob Morgan (The Unforgivable).

What have critics said about the film?

The movie boasts a Rotten Tomatoes score of 79% and was met with positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian awarding the film four out of five stars, while Empire gave it three.

Smile is available to stream on Netflix.