Kevin Costner ‘stunned’ by Horizon reaction - and reveals thoughts on kids joining him in Cannes - exclusive

Kevin Costner has wowed audiences at Cannes Film Festival with his new movie Horizon: An American Saga, and opened up about the experience on premiering it at Cannes alongside his five children.

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of his press conference, he said it was “wonderful” to be here with his children, Annie, 40, Lily, 37, Cayden, 17, Grace, 13, and Hayes, 15.

The actor received a 10-minute standing ovation at the premiere, which left him teary. Speaking about the incredible reception, he told "It stunned me, I wasn't prepared for it.”

Kevin, who most recently starred as John Dutton in the hit show Yellowstone, has a huge fanbase, and opened up about what fans can expect from Horizon, saying: “I hope they feel like they got their money's worth!”

© Getty The Costner clan flank their dad Kevin

Following the standing ovation at the movie premiere, he told the audience: “I’m sorry you had to clap that long for me to understand that I should speak! Such good people. Such a good moment, not just for me, but for the actors that came with me, for people who believed in me who continued to work. It’s a funny business, and I’m so glad I found it. There’s no place like here. I’ll never forget this — neither will my children.”

© Gisela Schober Kevin Costner and his son Hayes Costner

Kevin’s appearance in Cannes comes shortly after he opened up about leaving Yellowstone under difficult circumstances. Speaking to Deadline about the situation, he said: “I haven’t felt good about it the last year, what with the way they’ve talked about it. It wasn’t truthful. So now I’m talking about a little bit about what the real truth of it was.

“I made a contract for seasons five, six and seven. In February, after a two- or three-month negotiation, they made another contract. They wanted to redo that one, and instead of seasons six and seven, it was 5A and 5B, and maybe we’ll do six. They weren’t able to make those. Horizon was set in the middle, but Yellowstone was first position. I fit [Horizon] into the gaps. They just kept moving their gaps.”

© JB Lacroix Hayes Costner and Kevin Costner attend the "Horizon: An American Saga" Photocall

He added: “I’m so thrilled to be going there. And listen, I don’t want to get down in the gutter with the Yellowstone thing but what I’m telling you is straight up. I have taken a beating from those [expletive] guys and I know a lot of times where it’s coming from. I just elected not to get into that. But if you know me well enough, I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong.”

Critics and fans have shared their initial reactions to the movie, with one writing: “Kevin Costner’s #Horizon is… fine. It’s very much a ‘Part I’, opening with ‘Part I’ in the title and closing with what’s effectively a “Next Time” trailer. There’s a lot of set up here, to the point that the movie feels like an introduction to the ensemble rather than a story.”

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone

Another person added: “Kevin Costner going all out on a Dune level, western epic is amazing. Two chapters in 2024, with more to follow. Love it. Plus, chapters 1 & 2 reportedly have a combined production budget of $100 million, which is "low" in today's movie making. I hope #Horizon succeeds.”