Why Craig Melvin is missing from Today — his absence explained

Craig Melvin's fans kickstarted their week with disappointment when their favorite host was absent from Today.

The much-loved TV personality wasn't in his regular seat alongside Savannah Guthrie on Monday or Tuesday and now we know why.

Exciting news

Craig had a double-dose of upbeat news meaning he wasn't able to be at the helm of the show.

Not only was it his birthday on May 20, but he and the rest of the Today team are headed to Orlando Florida where they'll host all four hours of Today from the new theme-park Epic Universe.

On the road

Craig explained his excitement in an interview ahead of the show when he said: "We haven't taken the show on the road like this in four years. All four hours from the same location.

"It's the first grand opening of a theme park in America for the first time in 25 years."

He added: "We're pretty excited for the family field trip."

Birthday plans

Craig likely spent his birthday with his real-life family including wife Lindsay Czarniak, and their two kids, Delano and Sybil.

He adores being a dad and opened up about parenthood; evening publishing a children's book last year titled I'm Proud of You.

The NBC anchor spoke to Garden & Gun about the venture. "I didn’t even realize some of the emotions I'm capable of having until I had my own children. I wanted to write a book that helped all the dads out there. It's a love letter to fatherhood."

Onscreen family

Craig's Today family didn't forget his birthday either. The show dedicated a social media post to him on his big day and shared a whole host of photos. They wrote: "Happy birthday Craig. A plant-loving Taurus icon!"

He spoke about his onscreen chemistry and friendship with Savannah when he took over from Hoda Kotb at the beginning for 2025.

"We've become legit friends," he said of his relationship with Savannah, who he has known since 2010. "We've got kids that have hung out together, and we've hung out together, so we don't have to fake it.

"The audience can tell when the chemistry is manufactured, and we haven't had to manufacture anything, which makes it even easier. I'm really excited to be on this adventure with my sister."