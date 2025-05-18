Craig Melvin branches out with career pivot five months after taking on TODAY role

Since stepping into the shoes of permanent TODAY co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie this January, Craig Melvin's schedule has been more packed than ever.

The NBC News journalist, 45, balances his extensive work with TODAY (also including the Third Hour) with family time with wife Lindsay Czarniak and their two kids.

And it looks like he's adding more to the plate, one that calls back to his roots, as it was announced earlier this week that Craig will be debuting a brand new column with Southern Living magazine.

© Getty Images Craig was promoted to the co-host of TODAY in January 2025

The Columbia, South Carolina native is starting a new column for the publication titled "Mr. Southern Living," debuting in the magazine's June/July issue. He even shared the news on an episode of TODAY, saying: "In my house you had EBONY, the Holy Bible, and you had Southern Living — that was it."

A press release describes that the column will shed light on the dad-of-two's favorite memories of growing up in the American south, and the traditions he's hoping to keep alive with his own family.

It includes memories ranging "from crabbing and beach days on Hilton Head Island to Sunday dinners in his Connecticut home with wife and two kids," and promises "personal stories, his timeless beach playlist, and what a true Southern summer means to him: bourbon, being on the water, and most importantly, family."

© Getty Images The NBC anchor now has a recurring column with Southern Living magazine

Craig spoke with the publication about maintaining certain southern traits in his home, which includes big family meals. "Here [in Connecticut, where I live now], there are foods that are designated for special occasions," he said.

"If it's a celebratory meal, maybe you'll have fried whatever and collard greens or black-eyed peas and white rice. For us growing up, sometimes that was a random Wednesday. You don't fully appreciate that until you move out of the South."

And one ritual he is imbibing in his kids Delano and Sybil with Lindsay? Eating meals together as a family. "We do Sunday dinner in this little booth in our basement," Craig explained.

© NBC Craig and his wife Lindsay share two kids

"If it's a good Sunday, the kids are getting along and we can reflect on the week that was and look forward to the one ahead."

And his southernness has also pervaded still in his speech, as Craig shares: "I still talk about as slow as I did growing up in Columbia, much to the dismay of many a network producer. I'm in no hurry to finish a sentence."

In a separate conversation with the magazine, the TODAY host also talks about making annual pilgrimages in the summer to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, which first began as a combined birthday trip with his mother Betty Jo. And the kids definitely get into it.

"In addition to crabbing, my kids go seashell hunting…which turns into me having to put four ziplock bags filled with shells in my suitcase to take them back to Connecticut," he quipped, although was more than happy to have as much time with his family as possible. "If you're not doing it with family, you're wasting a week. It's all about making good memories."