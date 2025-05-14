Dylan Dreyer's TODAY co-hosts left in the dark on her antics away from the show

The hosts of the Third Hour of TODAY, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Al Roker, will be heading across state lines to sunny Orlando for the May 22 show.

The three co-anchors will be hosting the TODAY after-show from Florida, sponsored by Visit Orlando, for the day, although it looks like one of them's already got a head start on them.

Take a look below as Dylan surprises her co-hosts by revealing what she's already gotten up to without them knowing…

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer lets her co-anchors know she's having fun 'without' them ahead of their trip

An official press release announced the show's venture over to the Sunshine State on April 30, reading: "The 3rd Hour of TODAY co-hosts will explore all Orlando has to offer, including its thriving culinary scene and many cultural attractions."

"The broadcast will also spotlight various neighborhoods, outdoor activities and other experiences beyond the destination’s world-famous theme parks," it continued, including interviews with local chefs, celebrities, friends of the shows and a "Buddy Up" to explore its richest attractions, in reference to Dylan's anecdote.

The Third Hour hosts often take off on exciting destinations to film the show from, most recently heading back to Florida for a Miami cruise in early April.

© NBC The Third Hour of TODAY's hosts will be going to Orlando

The show experienced a shift earlier this year with Hoda Kotb's departure after 17 years with the network, leading to Craig assuming the role of the anchor of TODAY with Savannah Guthrie.

Regular Third Hour co-anchor Sheinelle Jones has also been absent from the show due to a personal family matter, and her co-hosts have sent the occasional on-air shout-out to her while keeping her seat symbolically empty.

© Getty Images Third Hour is hosted by Al, Sheinelle, Craig and Dylan

Craig recently spoke with Westport Magazine about the greater platform he now has as the co-host of TODAY and some of the stories he most wants to bring to the screen, including on the Third Hour.

"I'm also excited to bring in more sports coverage," he shared, likely influenced further by his wife Lindsay Czarniak, a longtime sports anchor. "TODAY has had a strong relationship with the NFL for over a decade, and we've really leaned into that."

© NBC The anchors recently hosted the show from a cruise in Miami

"Now, with the NBA returning to NBC this fall, we're going to do a lot more there, too," Craig continued. "I've always loved sports — it's a huge part of my life. My wife, Lindsay, is a sports journalist, so in our house, we spend a lot of time talking about and watching sports."

"It's something I'm passionate about, and I want to bring more of it to the show, especially in the third hour," he added. One of the other topics he wanted to bring to the fold? Parenting. Craig himself is a dad-of-two, while Al and Dylan each are parents to three kids.

© Getty Images Sheinelle has been off the show for family health reasons

"I want to continue highlighting fatherhood," Craig shared. "We know that TODAY's morning audience is largely women — our research tells us that. But I'd argue there are a lot of guys watching, too, and I want to reach them. Fatherhood is something I care deeply about, and I think there's space for more conversations around it."