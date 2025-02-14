Today's Craig Melvin questions Savannah Guthrie's marriage after Valentine's confession

Craig Melvin was left puzzled by his co-star’s marriage status during Friday's episode of The Today Show after Savannah Guthrie shared her Valentine's Day plans.

The NBC anchor wished viewers a happy Valentine's Day before Savannah informed him that she went out for Galentine's Day with her girlfriends on Thursday.

"Happy Valentine's Day to all who celebrate, and Galentine's Day apparently," said Craig, introducing the second hour of the show.

Savannah quickly chimed in as she replied: "Yes it is, that was yesterday. I went out for Galentine's Day."

The 45-year-old was left stunned by Savannah's revelation as he mixed up the two days. "You've been married for years?," replied Craig, awkwardly laughing.

The mother-of-two fired back at her co-star while explaining the meaning of Galentine's Day. "It's Galentine's Day, you go with your girlfriends," said Savannah.

"You hang out with your girlfriends and drink wine."

Finally catching on to what his NBC co-anchor meant, Craig responded, "Oh, it's an addition to Valentine's Day.

"Happy day after Galentine's Day."

Savannah first met her husband Michael Feldman in 2008 at his 40th birthday party. In an interview with Reveal, the presenter opened up about the encounter. "When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," she shared.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

Michael, who works in business consulting, is a founding partner and North American co-chairman of FGS Global – an international communications, consulting, and advocacy firm.

The couple got engaged in 2013 before tying the knot a year later with a beautiful ceremony outside of Savannah's hometown in Arizona.

Savannah and Mike are now doting parents to two children, a son Charles, and a daughter, Vale.

The news anchor opened up about her journey to motherhood as she discussed undergoing IVF treatment in an interview with Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know?' But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we're so blessed."