Eamonn Holmes gives update on 'shock' health issues after live TV fall

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has given an update to concerned fans after he fell from his chair on live TV. The TV personality, who presented the show alongside his co-host Ellie Costello, was interviewing a guest when, off-camera, a crash was heard before the show swiftly cut to a commercial break.

During the crash, a woman could be heard gasping as Eamonn said to "carry on" with the show. However, their guest, commentator Charlie Rowley, was clearly thrown by the situation and struggled to get back to his point before the show went to a break.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes took a tumble from his chair on GB News

Speaking about how he is doing, Eamonn, 65, said he was feeling "really sore" and that it was "a bit of a shock," especially as the tumble took place shortly after he had gone to hospital after a fall at his home earlier this month.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Eamonn reassured his fans

Greeting viewers, he said: "Welcome back. Good to see you again. Especially good for me to see you again. I am still alive, yes. And they’re very wonky wheels on chairs that we’ve got here, and as a matter of fact, we don’t really like the chairs full stop, do we? They’re a bit slippy and slidey and I’ve slipped and slid off mine there.

"Not the first guest to have done so, we’ve had a few, they have to remain nameless because they’re well-known people, but they’ve hit the floor really badly, quite frightening. And it was a bit of a shock for me because I had a fall in my bathroom two weeks ago, which hospitalised me, and that hit me again right in the back. (I’m) really, really sore. Really sore."

Eamonn Holmes was in hospital in early May

He added that the chair "gave way," saying: "As the morning goes on, you feel aches and pains. The worst thing about this, of course, was at a time when I was hospitalised two weeks ago for a very similar fall in the same area: back of the head, my neck, my shoulders. So it all came back, as it were."

He shared a snap from his hospital bed in early May, writing: "Not how I wanted to be spending The Holiday weekend …… but life’s not easy these days. Thanks to everybody who is looking after me."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star blamed the chairs at GB News

Charlie was full of praise for Eamonn on social media, posting: "@EamonnHolmes YOU are the real hero for carrying on this morning. A true professional and National Treasure who I learn from each and every week. It’s a privilege working with you, @elliecostelloTV and the rest of the @GBNEWS family. Take care!"

Eamonn has had long-term physical health problems after struggling with dislodged discs in his back, which impacted his sciatic nerve and mobility, prompting spinal surgery and a hip replacement.