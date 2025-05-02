Eamonn Holmes unexpectedly rushed to hospital: 'It hurts'

Eamonn Holmes announced he was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after suffering a fall at home.

The former This Morning host 65, took to Instagram to reveal the news alongside a photo of himself in the back of an ambulance.

Captioning the post, Eamon penned: "An unexpected journey this morning... bit of a fall on the bathroom floor. Gosh it hurts. Thank you ambulance crew."

Eamonn revealed he ended up rushed to hospital

Friends and fans of the TV star flooded the comments with words of support. One fan penned: "Oh no! Keeping all our fingers crossed you’re ok and back up and running asap. Masses of love."

A second added: "Omg bless you, wishing you a speedy recovery x." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Get well soon Big man, less dancing more singing in the bathroom from here on."

Eammon's health woes

The incident is the latest to occur amid Eamonn's ongoing health battle with his back.

In 2022, Eamonn underwent surgery after suffering a slipped disc in 2021.

Two weeks after his operation, Eamonn suffered a fall at the family home, which left him with a broken shoulder and weakened legs.

In 2023, Eamonn shared an update on his health, telling the Mirror: "I get resentful that I'm not the way I used to be but I just get on with it. I work hard at trying to walk. It's very hard to get through a normal day but I have help from people around me."

© Instagram Eamonn asked fans to 'pray for him'

He added: "I pay privately because my insurance only covers so much. I go to the paraplegic gym, I try my best but nothing much is getting better and no one has a prognosis as to whether it will get better."

In Mach, Eamonn asked fans to pray for him as his pain flared up.

Sharing a selfie from his car, the GB News host said: "Even when the sun shines there's pain. Sometimes I feel I'll never beat this disc immobility, but I'm determined to have a life… so pray for me, help me, or get out of the way, social media haters."