Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Eamonn Holmes, 65, asks fans to 'pray' for him amid constant pain
Subscribe
Eamonn Holmes, 65, asks fans to 'pray' for him amid constant pain
Eamonn Holmes looking concerned in a suit© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Eamonn Holmes asks fans to 'pray' for him amid constant pain

The GB News presenter has been battling back pain for several years

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Eamonn Holmes took to Instagram on Friday to issue a plea for "prayers" as the 65-year-old addressed his ongoing battle with back pain.

Sharing a selfie from his car, the GB News host said: "Even when the sun shines there's pain. Sometimes I feel I'll never beat this disc immobility, but I'm determined to have a life… so pray for me, help me, or get out of the way, social media haters."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Eamonn Holmes shares candid health update

The star's followers were quick to offer their support, as one penned: "Sending you a massive love hug and hoping that things improve for you very soon, you treasure of a man."

A second added: "Sending positivity your way. You've got this, Eamonn," and a third posted: "I feel the same, Eamonn. But every morning is a new beginning. Let's keep our glasses always half full, never half empty."

Eamonn Holmes sitting in a car© Instagram
Eamonn asked fans to 'pray for him'

The star has been battling pain for several years and has given his followers plenty of insights into his journey as he continues to recover.

Back in July, the former This Morning presenter uploaded a video of himself using an Alter G anti-gravity treadmill. He captioned his update: "Trying to remember what it felt like to have legs that worked."

Eamonn Holmes has been doing exercises to help his trapped sciatic nerve© Instagram
Eamonn has been open about his issues with pain

Addressing his followers, the TV star spoke about how the machine works to boost his mobility. "Hello there. This is my latest exploit. This is what's called an anti-gravity treadmill. It's an Alter G anti-gravity treadmill," he commenced.

"And the reason it's called anti-gravity is you'll see down here… I'm being supported by quite a big balloon. And the balloon holds my weight."

Eamonn Holmes on This Morning back in 2021© Shutterstock
The star gives regular updates on his health

In 2016, Eamonn underwent double hip replacement surgery after enduring years of acute pain. Writing for The Telegraph in 2022, the presenter shared: "Waiting was the worst decision I ever made. After having both of mine replaced seven years ago, aged 55, I haven't had a single regret: in fact, it's been life-changing."

Meanwhile, in 2021, Eamonn suffered chronic back pain as a result of three slipped discs. He subsequently underwent spinal surgery in 2022 to treat chronic pain in his back and legs. However, just two weeks after his operation, Eamonn suffered a fall at the family home, which left him with a broken shoulder and weakened legs.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford before their divorce© Shutterstock
The presenter was previously married to Ruth Langsford

During a candid chat with the Mirror in 2023, Eamonn shared an update on his health and divulged: "I get resentful that I'm not the way I used to be, but I just get on with it. I work hard at trying to walk. It's very hard to get through a normal day, but I have help from people around me."

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More