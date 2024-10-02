ITV presenters at the start of their careers: Lorraine Kelly, Eamonn Holmes, Cat Deeley and more

Susanna Reid, Eamonn Holmes and Cat Deeley are among ITV's best-known broadcasters. With decade-spanning careers, these stars worked their way up, lending their talents to a variety of different shows, past and present.
In a milestone moment, Lorraine Kelly has marked 40 years on British television this week, and ITV is celebrating with a special documentary in her honour. With so many legendary presenters on their roster, we're taking a trip down memory lane. Keep scrolling for the most epic throwback photos of ITV stars at the start of their careers…
Lorraine Kelly
Lorraine Kelly became an on-screen reporter in 1984. Appointed the Scotland correspondent for the ITV programme, TV-AM, the above photo was taken during one of her many appearances on the show. By 1989, Lorraine had joined the core presenting team.
In the years that followed, she would become one of the original presenters for GMTV, which launched in 1993. After leading a mother and baby segment which proved hugely popular, she helmed Nine O'Clock Live, which was eventually moved to an earlier slot and retitled Lorraine Live.
The 64-year-old's namesake show has been renamed and rebranded numerous times, but as of 2010, it is simply known as Lorraine.
Read more
Susanna Reid
Susanna Reid is currently known as the lead presenter of Good Morning Britain, but she previously worked for rival broadcaster, BBC.
After studying for a Postgraduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Cardiff, the TV star bagged a job with BBC Radio Bristol in 1994. Two years later, she joined Radio 5 Live as a producer and reporter before moving to BBC News 24.
From 2003-2014, Susanna was a co-presenter on Breakfast and regularly worked alongside the late Bill Turnbull. She made the move to Good Morning Britain in 2014.
Ben Shephard
During his university days, Ben Shephard wanted to be an actor but eventually found his calling in broadcasting. He became well-known in the TV world after presenting The Bigger Breakfast in 1998, and later that year presented T4's teen strand on Channel 4.
Ben moved over to ITV in 2000, after joining GMTV. He was eventually promoted to a main host before leaving in 2010. Four years later, the father-of-two was announced as a core presenter on Good Morning Britain, which began airing in 2014. A proud member of the team, he left after 10 years to co-host This Morning alongside Cat Deeley.
Eamonn Holmes
Eamonn Holmes truly became a household name after he was asked to helm GMTV in 1993, a role he would take on for 13 years. He subsequently presented for Sky News, This Morning and GB News.
Carol Vorderman
Carol Vorderman is recognised as the face of ITV's Countdown. Joining the show upon its inception in 1992, Carol showcased her intellectual ability on the show until 2008.
Signing onto another ITV series, from 2011-2014, the mathematics star hosted hundreds of episodes of Loose Women. She left after three years due to other work commitments.
Since 2022, Carol has held the title of News Reviewer on This Morning and has been known to appear alongside Gyles Brandreth.
Cat Deeley
After leaving her full-time career as a fashion model in 1997, Cat Deeley moved into TV, co-hosting Hitlist UK for MTV, and later joining the Saturday morning children's programme SM:TV Live (1998-2002).
Cat eventually jetted to the US where she appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, America's Next Top Model, Rachael Ray and The View, but after returning to the UK in 2020, she landed a guest presenting stint on Lorraine, before bagging a main role on This Morning in 2024.
Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film