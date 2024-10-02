ITV presenters at the start of their careers: Lorraine Kelly, Eamonn Holmes, Cat Deeley and more

Lorraine Kelly became an on-screen reporter in 1984. Appointed the Scotland correspondent for the ITV programme, TV-AM, the above photo was taken during one of her many appearances on the show. By 1989, Lorraine had joined the core presenting team.

In the years that followed, she would become one of the original presenters for GMTV, which launched in 1993. After leading a mother and baby segment which proved hugely popular, she helmed Nine O'Clock Live, which was eventually moved to an earlier slot and retitled Lorraine Live.

The 64-year-old's namesake show has been renamed and rebranded numerous times, but as of 2010, it is simply known as Lorraine.