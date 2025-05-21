The Repair Shop star Will Kirk shares adorable baby photo for milestone celebration

Will Kirk has celebrated his 40th birthday in style, by sharing the sweetest throwback photo of himself as a youngster! The Repair Shop star, who is one of the breakout stars of the beloved BBC show, shared a photo of himself enjoying his birthday alongside another picture of him as a toddler, where he is looking excitedly at two candles on a chocolate cake.

He captioned the post: "Here's to 40," with a series of celebratory emojis, before continuing: "I don't know how I got here so quickly, but I'm thankful for all the wonderful friends and family that have been with me along the way."

Will Kirk as a youngster

Zoe Ball was among those to send him a message, writing: "Happy birthday, Will," while a fan added: "40?!!! I thought you were about 28! Happy Birthday." Another follower quipped: "Just like that wine, you’re getting better with age."

Another follower posted: "Oh Will, I didn't know! A very happy 40th, dear man, and have a wonderful year too. I'm just a fan from the RS....and I thank you and all your friends there for all the joy you brought us. I will miss you all dreadfully. Best prog on TV. Lots of love and to your family."

© Will Kirk / Instagram In October 2024, the couple introduced their second child, a baby boy, to the world with an Instagram picture of his little feet

Time must be flying for Will, who shares two young children with his wife, Polly Snowdon. The pair welcomed a daughter back in July 2022, and a son in October 2024. Sharing the news of his son's arrival, he posted: "Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister #babyboy."

Will Kirk's little girl has been taking up some woodworking tools of her own to emulate her dad

Speaking about becoming a dad with his first child back in 2022, he told HELLO!: "I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she'd just woken up.

© Will Kirk / Instagram Will Kirk and his wife Polly have been married for 15 years

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child." He also quipped about bringing her to work, adding: "I don't know if there's any space for a baby seat in the Travelling Auctioneer van but maybe [she'll] pop down to the barn soon to look at where I do all my work. They're all itching to see her down here so when I can get her down, definitely."