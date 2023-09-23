Will Kirk sparked quite a reaction from his followers on social media when he shared an exciting new photo from behind the scenes of the upcoming episode of The Repair Shop Christmas special.

The woodwork restorer and beloved expert on the BBC show shared a selfie to his Instagram alongside fellow Repair Shop star and friend Dominic Chinea and a photo of the iconic barn which had been given a festive makeover.

Will wrote in the caption: "And just like that, Christmas was over before it had even begun. That's a wrap for this year's Christmas special. I can't wait to see how it looks later in the year. Well done team!"

But as much as Will's followers were loving seeing the sweet snap, they rushed to the comment section of the post to ask the same question. Many are hoping that this year's festive episode of the BBC programme will include the experts taking part in a Secret Santa gift exchange.

© BBC Will Kirk and Dominic Chinea have been filming the 2023 Christmas special

One person wrote: "I'm crossing my fingers that you did secret Santa this year? I cry every time I watch the one where you receive a scarf knitted by Dom," to which a second fan responded: "That's my favourite one too. I've even got it recorded so I can watch it again whenever I want!"

A third fan echoed this, asking Will: "Oh my goodness! It’s my favourite Christmas special. Please, please say you did secret Santa? I love watching you guys show off your creativity and make such thoughtful gifts."

© Instagram The Repair Shop barn during filming for Christmas special

A fourth, meanwhile, commented: "My very favourite episode of the year! Yes, please spend time showing the making and receiving of gifts for each other!" as a fifth added: "Did you do the secret santa? I love that part of the show!"

As with previous years, the Christmas special episode of The Repair Shop will be shown at some point in December around the festive period, however, the finer details on what fans can expect from the holiday special will be revealed closer to the time.

Meanwhile, Will sparked another reaction from his large following on Instagram when he shared a very rare photo of his wife, Polly.

© BBC Will Kirk on The Repair Shop

The sweet couple, who married in August 2021 and share a baby daughter together, were celebrating the nuptials of their close friends. In the adorable snap, Will and Polly were dressed in their finery at the wedding as Will wrote in the caption: "The last wedding of the year and what a marvellous one it was!

"A huge joy to celebrate two wonderful friends getting married, made even better by seeing little Monty as a ring bearer. Congratulations @amy__heather @toml678."