The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk's rise to fame, forgotten TV role and family death

Will Kirk has quietly become one of the BBC’s most recognisable faces thanks to his work on The Repair Shop. But his story goes far beyond what viewers see in the barn.

The 39-year-old furniture restorer joined the BBC series in 2017. Since then, he's become a fan favourite, known for his skill, calm presence, and emotional connection to many of the show's stories.

A career shaped by loss

© Will Kirk / Instagram Will Kirk seems delighted with his and his wife's decision to leave their Wandsworth flat in favour of a Victorian home in Surrey

Will previously revealed that the death of his father had a major impact on his life and career.

Speaking on The TV Carpenter Podcast, Will said the loss motivated him to set up his own business: "My father had passed away, and I inherited a bit of money. Not too much that I could go wild, but enough to get a workshop and print out some flyers."

He has remained private about his family life, but one moment on The Repair Shop hit close to home. A young boy brought in a table he had made with his late father. Will admitted the scene became too much to handle.

Speaking on Lorraine, he recalled: "It’s the first time I actually had to walk away. I had to get outside the barn for about 20 minutes."

He added that the crew were emotional too: "All of the crew were crying, apart from the boy who was just so strong. It goes to show that if you relate to something, it means a lot to people."

Life away from the cameras

© Will Kirk / Instagram Will and his wife Polly have been married for 15 years

Will doesn’t often speak publicly about his personal life, but he married educational psychologist Polly Snowdon in 2021 after postponing their wedding due to the pandemic.

They originally planned to marry in 2020 but were forced to delay. He later posted about their big day, writing: "The best day of my life."

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2022. Earlier this year, Will revealed they had also welcomed a baby boy, though they’ve kept both children’s names private.

Will’s forgotten TV past

© BBC Will Kirk is a favourite on The Repair Shop

Long before The Repair Shop, Will made early television appearances that many fans may not remember.

In 2013, he appeared on Channel 4’s The French Collection, helping members of the public upcycle vintage finds to sell for profit. He also featured on BBC’s What to Buy and Why in 2015, offering viewers restoration advice.

These earlier roles helped establish Will’s on-screen presence, but it was The Repair Shop that cemented his place in the hearts of viewers.

A trusted face of The Repair Shop

© ITV Will Kirk talking on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend

Since joining the BBC show, Will has worked on countless family heirlooms, from music boxes to tables and antique chairs. His care and attention to detail have made him one of the most respected experts on the programme.

Alongside Jay Blades and the rest of the team, Will’s steady demeanour and thoughtful restorations have helped make The Repair Shop one of the BBC’s most beloved shows.

As The Repair Shop continues to draw in viewers, Will’s popularity shows no signs of slowing down. His blend of craftsmanship, humility and relatability has struck a chord with audiences across the UK.

And with a growing family and a successful career, it’s clear Will has found a balance between professional passion and personal contentment.

The Repair Shop is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.