9 excellent new TV shows that are a total must-watch for bank holiday weekend

May's second bank holiday of the month is set to be a cloudy affair in the UK, which gives us a good excuse to spend a lazy long weekend watching some amazing new shows that people are loving right now.

From some excellent US dramas to BBC's latest true-story thriller, here are our top recommendations on what to watch this weekend…

© Courtesy of Netflix Secrets We Keep - Netflix This Danish show has been a huge hit for the streaming platform, and for good reason! When a young Filipino au pair disappears from an affluent neighbourhood in Denmark, a neighbor and her own au pair become convinced that something has happened to her and begin investigating. With a gripping plot, you won't be able to leave this one alone until the final episode.

The Last of Us - NOW/Sky Our favourite zombie apocalypse TV show is back for a second season, and is well into season two for anyone who wants to spend the long weekend playing catch-up. Following the events of season one, which saw Joel and Ellie become an unlikely adoptive father-and-daughter duo as they journeyed across a zombified America, season two sees them facing new threats as they settle down in the community of Jackson.

© Lucasfilm Ltdâ¢ Star Wars: Andor - Disney+ Andor is definitely one of the most beloved of the Star Wars spin-offs, and for good reason. The second season takes place as war draws near, with Cassian becoming a key player in the Rebel Alliance. The show, which serves as a prequel to Rogue One, is now just five years before the events of the hit movie - and follows Cassian as he becomes a rebel hero. Tune in, sci-fi fans!

© David Holloway/PEACOCK Long Bright River - Channel 4 Starring Mamma Mia!'s Amanda Seyfried, the show follows Mickey Fitzpatrick, a police officer with a dark past who struggles with her work alongside her sister Kacey's addiction, especially when the two threaten to collide. After a series of murders takes place in Philadelphia, Mickey becomes obsessed with finding the truth about the killer - and the whereabouts of her sister - who appears to be the perfect victim.

Murderbot -Apple TV+ Based on a bestselling novel series, and starring Alexander Skarsgård, this fun sci-fi show follows a robot who becomes self-aware. Horrified by human emotion but still wanting to help them, he must hide all evidence of free will and complete a dangerous assignment.

© Disney The Handmaid's Tale - Channel 4 The final season of this brilliant, dystopian tale has finally landed in the UK, and concludes June's story as a Handmaid of Gilead. For those who have never watched, the story follows a woman trapped in a totalitarian religious government and forced into sexual servitude for a wealthy family unable to bear children. With season six finally here, we'll be spending the weekend having a major catch-up.

© BBC/World Productions The Bombing of Pan Am 103 - BBC Starring a great cast including Sex Education's Connor Swindells and Suits star Patrick J. Adams, the true story drama looks at the aftermath of flight Pan Am 103, which killed 270 people after a bomb was detonated over Lockerbie. The series looks at the investigation into the devastating event, and the human impact on the families, investigators, and the Lockerbie community. Powerful stuff.

© ITV Code of Silence - ITV Starring Rose Ayling-Ellis, this new hit show follows Rose as Alison, a Deaf woman who works in a police canteen, secretly observing conversations. However, when her lip-reading skills catch the attention of DS Ashleigh Francis and DI James Marsh, she is recruited for a covert operation.