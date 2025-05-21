Fans are 'binging' Netflix's 'deeply unsettling' drama that everyone's talking about

Netflix has done it again with a Danish import that is already receiving plenty of praise from viewers. The show, Secrets We Keep, follows the disappearance of a young Filipino au pair from an affluent neighborhood in Denmark — convincing a neighbor, Cecilie, that something terrible has happened.

What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: "Cecilie's own au pair, Angel, begins to investigate the rumors circulating among the area’s many au pairs, while suspicions of a crime grow. However, the case of the missing foreigner is a low priority for the police, and the newly minted investigator Aicha needs all the assistance she can get.

"Cecilie and Angel are ready to help, and gradually the power structures and privileges within the beautiful homes start to expose. Yet, Cecilie's commitment to uncovering the truth is put to the test when Ruby's disappearance reveals connections reaching into Cecilie's own family. She is forced to confront her blind spots and view her family and the environment in which she is raising her children in a whole new light."

Chatting about the show to Netflix's Tudum, creator Topsøe explained: "I’ve always been fascinated by the power structures within a family. Few people associate Denmark with such ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ homes. Denmark is often portrayed as a very egalitarian society, and I’ve never seen homes like these portrayed on TV.

"Perhaps it’s a reality we don’t want to acknowledge the existence of …. Au pairs are ‘part of the family,’ while being employed, and parents are well-meaning, while absent. It’s these cold, hard facts — hidden beneath a soft layer of niceness — that intrigues me."

What are viewers saying?

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "If it’s a European miniseries about crime and someone going missing, I’m binging— no questions asked. #SecretsWeKeep on Netflix is so good. Highly recommend," while another person added: "Secrets We Keep started out like a regular missing person case but it gradually unraveled into a tangled web of social & sexual controversy that went right for the jugular. The show compelled you to question your own prejudice & biases as well. Deeply unsettling."

A third person alluded to the plot, writing: "Entitled people, man! Why did she need an au pair though? SMH finished this series, it was a good watch. Reality of life which is cringing. How many rich folk have gotten away with [stuff] just like this?" Another fan added: "Coming from Denmark is SECRETS WE KEEP, another excellent mystery limited series on Netflix. Packs enough thought-provoking ideas and twists in just 6 episodes, each of 30 to 40 min, with one of the most unsettling finales I've seen. Things get crazier after the third episode."

Secrets We Keep is currently available to watch on Netflix