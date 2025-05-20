Fans point out major plot hole in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6

The Last of Us season two, episode six, allowed fans to say a proper goodbye to Pedro Pascal's character Joel, who was brutally murdered in episode two, while in the middle of an ongoing fallout with his adoptive daughter Ellie. However, fans picked up on one major detail of the show - and pointed out why it was an issue - even in the zombie apocalyptic universe.

The episode showcases Joel and Ellie's relationship over the years since settling down in Jackson after Joel rescued her from the Fireflies' base in Salt Lake City, where he committed mass murder when he discovered that they were planning to kill Ellie in order to make a cure. This included Abby's father, who was described as the only person alive who could have created the cure and potentially saved the future of the world.

The final scene between them sees Joel at last tell Ellie the truth about what happened at the Fireflies' base, confirming her suspicions that he killed everyone at the base and that they could have made a cure from her immunity, leaving her devastated as she wanted to fulfill her purpose to save mankind. However, fans on Twitter disagreed with Joel's assessment.

Joel and Ellie's confrontation was finally revealed on The Last of Us

One fan wrote: "It is quite literally impossible to make a cure for a fungal infection; if it WAS possible, we still wouldn't have fungal infections in the big 2025. Also, they say it in the opening of the very first episode of the show that it's impossible."

WATCH: The Last of Us season two has been a huge hit

Another person added: "Even if Ellie was the cure, how the [expletive] would we even manufacture the cure to a point where it would’ve made a difference?" A third person wrote: "I’ve said this before but one thing… is how Abby's dad is supposedly the 'only one' who could theoretically come up with a cure. I think that’s [expletive]. He was not the only doctor or medical scientist alive."

Pedro Pascal plays Joel in The Last of Us

However, others defended the show, with one posting: "It's a world where zombies exist. If they say a cure could have been made, it could've. Stop ignoring what the story has always blatantly told you to better suit your narrative," while another person wrote: "Joel thinks it would be a cure. The point isn't that it would've been. It's that Joel believes it would've been a cure saving the world and he chose his daughter's life." What do you think?