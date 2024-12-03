Former NCIS:LA star Daniela Ruah shares joyful life update amid acting break

Daniela Ruah is reflecting, and she is ready for a brand new year.

Just in time for the new year to roll in, the NCIS: Los Angeles alum is also celebrating her 41st trip around the sun.

It has been a mellow year with some adjustments for the Portuguese-American actress, who just over a year ago said goodbye to her longtime role of Kensi Blye on NCIS: LA, which was cancelled and subsequently came to an end in May of last year after 14 seasons.

In honor of her special day, Daniela took to Instagram with an inspiring post, sharing a photo of herself walking along the beach, and later doing a big jump.

"This is happy. This is fulfilled. This is still growing. This is learning. This is making mistakes," she then wrote in her caption, adding: "This is still jumping for joy. This is loving. This is guiding. This is being guided. This is talking. This is listening. This is still figuring out parts of myself. This is evolving. This is mothering. This is wifing."

She concluded: "This is 41. Thank you for the beautiful messages I've received all day," and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with more congratulatory messages.

"Happy Birthday to a great actor & director… and to an even greater person," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy bday dani ruah!! Kensi Blye!!" and: "Happiest 41st birthday Dani. I still admire your dedication and endless talent," as well as: "Happy Birthday Daniela... I toast to you with a good prosecco."

© Instagram Daniela with her husband and daughter earlier this year

Daniela has been married to her husband David Paul Olsen since 2014, after they were introduced by his brother and her NCIS: LA co-star Eric Christian Olsen. They share a son, River, who will be 11 later this month, and daughter Sierra, who is eight years old.

© Instagram Her two kids over the summer

In 2014, the Fired Up actor said during an appearance on The Queen Latifah Show about pairing his brother with his co-star: "When they got together, because he came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her."

© Instagram She celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary this year

He added: "That was enough to kinda get them started in conversation and it became this wonderful relationship."

© Getty The actress and her brother-in-law were co-stars for 14 years

In addition to her recent work on NCIS: LA, Daniela has also been part of the Portuguese mini-series A Espia (The Spy), which first premiered in 2020.

And though NCIS: LA came to an end in May of last year, she has kept close ties to the long-running franchise as a whole, and recently directed episodes for both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i, before the latter's cancellation.