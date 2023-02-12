NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen's next project following cancelation revealed The actor plays Marty Deeks in the police drama

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen will be bidding farewell to his character Marty Deeks in the coming months following the news of the show's cancelation.

The actor, who reacted to the news with a poignant post to Instagram, will mark his final outing as Marty in the drama's season 14 finale on 14 May.

WATCH: Have you caught up with the three-way crossover yet?

Loading the player...

It's only been a few weeks and Eric has already got his next project lined up - and it sounds so good!

The 45-year-old, who recently paid tribute to one of his NCIS co-stars, took to Instagram to announce that he will be executive producing on the CBS reboot of the 1980s TV series Matlock.

Sharing an article publishing the news, he wrote in the caption: "So overwhelmed with excitement to be partnering with these creative superstars. Jennie, Joanna, Sierra, Bethany, Kathy, Kat, Anna, Meagen, John, our partners at @cbstvstudios and @cbstv LFG!!!!"

MORE: Eric Christian Olsen's unsuspecting NCIS: LA co-star revealed

POPULAR: NCIS to see the return of Mark Harmon in the future, hints co-star

Several of Eric's NCIS co-stars took to the comments to congratulate him on his upcoming project, including Daniela Ruah - who also has her next project lined up.

Eric has a new project lined up following the end of NCIS:LA

She wrote: "CRUSHING IT! So proud of my brother!"

Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer in the original series, also commented, writing: "Amazing!! Congratulations my dude!", while NCIS: Hawai'i star Jason Antoon dropped a string of hands clapping emojis.

Eric, who is married to fellow actress Sarah Wright, will serve as executive producer alongside Jennie Snyder Urman and John Will, while Kathy Bates will star in the reboot.

CBS has ordered a pilot of the new TV show, which is inspired by the original series. The 1986 series, which ran until 1992 on NBC and from 1992 to 1995 on ABC, starred Andy Griffith in the title role.

Eric plays Marty opposite Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye

The logline reads: "After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Bates) rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.