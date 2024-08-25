Meet Chris O'Donnell's 5 super talented children Lily, Chip, Charlie, Finley and Maeve

Chris O’Donnell has always made it clear that his top priority is his family. A proud father of five—Lily, Christopher, Charlie, Finley, and Maeve—Chris has successfully balanced his Hollywood career with his role as a dedicated dad, ensuring that his family comes first.

Growing up in a large family himself, with six siblings, Chris always dreamed of having a big family of his own. In 1997, that dream began to take shape when he married his college sweetheart, Caroline Fentress.

Just two years later, the couple welcomed their first child, Lily Anne O’Donnell, and Chris couldn’t have been more thrilled. “It’s the most amazing feeling in the world to hold your child in your arms,” Chris shared in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I’d do anything for her.”

The couple went on to have four more children, each bringing their own unique joy to the O’Donnell household.

Recommended video You may also like Chris O'Donnell recalls his wife's cameo on NCIS: Los Angeles

Their first son, Christopher Eugene O’Donnell Jr., known as Chip, was born in 2000, followed by sons Charlie and Finley in 2003 and 2006, respectively. In 2007, the family welcomed their youngest, daughter Maeve Frances O’Donnell, completing their happy brood.

“For sure, my top priority is family,” Chris has often said, a sentiment he’s backed up with actions. After the birth of his children, the actor took a significant step back from the Hollywood limelight, choosing instead to focus on his growing family.

It wasn’t until he was offered a role in NCIS: Los Angeles that he made his return to acting—a decision that allowed him to stay close to home while doing what he loves.

Chris’s journey as a father has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of his life. “Until you have children, you just have no idea what it means to love somebody,” he reflected during an appearance on "Who Do You Think You Are?" in 2013. His deep love for his children is evident in the way he speaks about them and the pride he takes in their accomplishments.

HELLO! takes a closer look at Chris O’Donnell’s children—Lily, Christopher, Charlie, Finley, and Maeve—and the special talents and interests that make each of them unique.

Lily Anne O’Donnell, 24 Lily Anne, the firstborn, arrived on September 3, 1999, while Chris was on location in New Zealand filming Vertical Limit. Despite being miles away from home, Chris made sure to be present for her birth—a moment that he later revealed didn’t go exactly as planned. During a 2018 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Chris humorously recalled fainting in the delivery room, calling it "not a great decision." Lily has always shown an interest in the arts, and at just 10 years old, she made a brief foray into acting by appearing in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles alongside her father and younger brother, Charlie. However, her Hollywood aspirations were short-lived, as she later pursued a degree in film and cinema studies at Boston College. According to her LinkedIn profile, Lily has since worked as a marketing intern in London and is currently employed in TV distribution at Lionsgate in New York City.

Christopher "Chip" Eugene O’Donnell Jr., 23 Born on October 24, 2000, Chip is the couple’s first son and is named after Chris himself. However, the family affectionately calls him Chip. From a young age, Chip was known for his pride in his father’s achievements, once loudly proclaiming on an airplane, “My dad was Robin in the Batman movie,” much to the amusement of fellow passengers. Chip’s passion, however, has always been sports. “He was obsessed with sports,” Chris shared in with People. Whether it was soccer, baseball, football, lacrosse, or golf, Chip was always active. Today, Chip is in college, and his love for golf, a sport he shares with his dad, continues. Interestingly, Chip is the only O’Donnell child who hasn’t appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles. A cameo was planned, but it was unfortunately canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on set.

Charles McHugh O’Donnell, 20 Charlie, born on July 11, 2003, is the third O’Donnell child and is also following in his father’s footsteps in the acting world. He made his debut on NCIS: Los Angeles alongside his sister Lily, playing a younger version of his dad’s character. Charlie’s talents don’t stop at acting. Chris has proudly shared that his son is also a talented golfer, guitarist, and stage performer. “My son Charlie is doing the stage version of Legally Blonde, Chris revealed during a 2016 interview on New York Live. Charlie’s diverse interests and talents are a source of great pride for his father.

Finley O’Donnell, 18 Finley, born on March 24, 2006, is the fourth O’Donnell child. Chris has often described him as “the easiest baby ever,” a testament to the relaxed atmosphere in the O’Donnell household by the time Finley arrived. Like his older siblings, Finley also had a cameo on NCIS: Los Angeles, playing a younger version of his father’s character at just five years old. The father-son duo has also been spotted enjoying quality time together at basketball games in Los Angeles.