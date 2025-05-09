Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni's case against Blake Lively

Taylor Swift has been subpoenaed as a witness in Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

In documents filed by Justin earlier in 2025, he alleged that Blake rewrote a critical scene for their film It Ends With Us, and that during production he met Blake at her New York City home to discuss it further. During that meeting at Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds' apartment, Taylor reportedly walked in and praised Blake's rewrites of the script.

© GC Images Blake and Justin are seen on the set of 'It Ends with Us'

Justin says Ryan was there from the start "singing the praises of Blake's rewrite" and that hours later Taylor also arrived at the apartment to "offer her two cents" and "began praising Lively’s script. Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction".

Swift's statement



"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," a representative for Taylor said.

"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, "My Tears Ricochet." Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case".

© Gotham Blake and Taylor are seen on September 30, 2023 in New York City

What did Blake call Taylor?

In a text exchange following the meeting, Justin told Blake that he liked her script changes and told her that he "would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor".

In response Blake called the 35-year-old pop star one of her "dragons," and claimed that if Justin had Blake's back, Taylor would have his.

Justin and Blake in the scene Blake rewrote

Why did Blake sue Justin?

Blake sued her It Ends With Us director-costar in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment, “disturbing" and “unprofessional” behavior on set and a smear campaign against her reputation.

According to Blake, the hired PR team proceeded to leak misleading information about her professional conduct as they tried to discredit her; the actress is also suing crisis PR Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel from the PR team.

Justin's response

In response, Justin filed a lawsuit against the New York Times which first published Blake's allegations, alleging that the journalists "cherry-picked" quotes from text messages and "stripped [them] of necessary context and deliberately spliced [them] to mislead".

Justin is also suing Blake, her husband Ryan and her publicist Leslie Sloane, seeking $400 million over their alleged campaign to destroy the 40-year-old's reputation and to take away creative control of the 2024 film It Ends With Us.

The trial is scheduled for March 2026 and will cover both lawsuits.