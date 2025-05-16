Blake Lively breaks silence over Taylor Swift text message 'blackmail'

Blake Lively's legal team has responded to Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman's claim that lawyers had been in touch to demand that Taylor post a message publicly supporting Blake during her lawsuit, or messages between Blake and Taylor would be "leaked" to the public.
A judge has since rejected the claims, which Bryan claimed was from a source close to Taylor, with Blake's legal team sharing a statement which read: "It took the court less than 24 hours to see through Mr. Freedman's irrelevant, improper and inflammatory accusations, strike them, remove them from the court and warn Mr. Freedman that further misconduct may be met with sanctions."
He originally claimed that the It Ends with Us actress' reps had "requested, on Ms. Lively's behalf, that Taylor Swift make a social media statement in support of Ms. Lively given her absence from the Super Bowl that year, and stated that if Ms. Swift failed to do so, Ms. Lively would release '10 years' of private texts with Ms. Swift".
A judge called the allegations "defamatory," adding: "The apparent intent of the Freedman Letter is to launder scandalous and defamatory allegations about Ms. Lively and opposing counsel into the press by abusing the Court's docket." He added that any future misuse "may be met with sanctions".
Blake's attorney Mike Gottlieb's statement read: "This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality.
"This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process. We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here."
This is the latest chapter in a shocking feud between Blake and the It Ends with Us director Justin Baldoni. After the mum-of-four received widespread criticism during the tour of their movie, the New York Times released an expose claiming that it was the product of a smear campaign released by Justin, who Blake had accused of misconduct while filming on set. Justin then launched a counter lawsuit for defamation.
Taylor, who is close friends with Blake and named in text messages between Blake and Justin, has been listed in a subpoena regarding the case, with a representative telling HELLO!: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history".
"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, My Tears Ricochet. Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case".