James Corden forced to relocate to US - 2 years after UK return

James Corden is returning to the US for a new project - just two years after making a move back to the UK to spend more time with family. The actor, who hosted the popular The Late, Late Show in LA, is returning to America, this time to tread the boards on Broadway.

The Gavin and Stacey star will be appearing in the comedy play Art alongside Bobby Cannavale and Neil Patrick Harris. The award-winning show, written by Yasmina Reza, follows three long-time friends after one of them spends a fortune on a completely white painting, launching an argument between the trio about art.

Speaking about the show, producer Michael Shulman said: "Ever since I first saw the original production, it has been etched into my mind as a hysterical and moving portrayal of friendship, compromise, and the power of art to change perspectives."

© Dave Benett James Corden is returning to the US

The project will keep James in the US for several months, with previews beginning at the Music Box Theatre from late August, with opening night taking place on 16 September. It will run until 21 December.

This isn't the first time the play has been revived, as there have been several versions of it shown in the UK, starring Seann Walsh, Jack Dee, as well as Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton and Mark Gatiss among other names.

© Arturo Holmes/MG22, Getty The pair moved back to the UK in 2023

James, his wife Julia and their three children, 13-year-old Max, Carey, ten, and Charlotte, seven, moved back to the UK in 2023. Speaking about his decision to leave, he told the Morning Show: "The reason to leave is we're a long way from home in Los Angeles. And there [are] people at home that are getting older, and we want our kids to know them and be around them."

Speaking at an awards event, he added: "I kept coming back to the notion that I will never be able to quite understand how lucky I am and I think about it a lot. I've thought about it every day since I moved home.

© Steve Granitz, Getty James Corden, Julia Carey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023

"I went to America and lived there for eight years and over the last six or seven months at various school gates or high streets, people have said to me – it’s been pouring with rain – and almost every day someone’s said to me, ‘God I bet you’re glad you came back to this, aren’t you?’

"Without an ounce of irony or agenda I’ve been able to say, ‘I am over the moon to be here.’ I wish you could see it from a distance. I wish you could see it from a distance of being 13,000 miles away. I wish you could see the place you’re in, the city you’re in, the country you’re in, immensely flawed but astoundingly brilliant."