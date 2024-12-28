Neil the baby actor Oscar Hartland's secret showbiz past revealed

Neil, the baby actor Oscar Hartland, brought audiences to tears with his emotional rendition of Blackbird by The Beatles on Christmas Day. But did you know about his showbiz past?

Oscar, 17, made his first appearance in the finale of Series Two in 2008 and was last seen in the festive special in 2019 before returning to the role one final time this year. This time, his incredible musical talents couldn't go unnoticed.

WATCH: See how Gavin and Stacey star's parents reacted to her surprise return

It therefore comes as no surprise that the teen competed in The Voice Kids.

Oscar showcased his musical talents on the show last year

Oscar on The Voice Kids

In 2023, Oscar was the first audition in Caerphilly. During his VT, the youngster said: "A lot of people don't recognise me now, but I was in a huge TV show.

"I was Neil the Baby in Gavin & Stacey in Series Three, and I was Neil the Baby again in the Christmas special 2019. Being in Gavin & Stacey, it was crazy. Working with huge names like James Corden, Rob Brydon, Ruth Jones."

"People know me as Neil the Baby from Gavin & Stacey, which I absolutely love, but now I want to be known for my music and singing." He added that he was on the show because it was his dream to "become a rockstar."

During his first audition, after performing There Goes My Hero by the Foo Fighters, three out of the four judges — Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Ronan Keating — turned around, with Will.i.am being the only one not to turn his chair.

Following the success of his performance, Oscar chose Danny to be his mentor due to his experience in McFly.

Ruth Jones and James Corden's Support

Ahead of his first audition, Oscar received a special good luck phone call from his on-screen mum Ruth, in character as Ness. She said: "Oh, Neil the Baby, what's occurin'? We know what's occurin': you're on The Voice Kids.

"Don't forget, you take after your mother when it comes to music. You go out there, and you smash it, kid, alright!? Crackin'!"

Oscar was part of Team Danny

James is exceptionally proud of the young star too, and according to the MailOnline, in a cast Q&A, said: "While we were writing this one, Oscar went on The Voice and song on The Voice so we knew that he could sing.

"That’s really where we had that idea of him singing at the wedding. He does it so brilliantly, and we were so proud of him and we love him. What a journey – from baby to that."