Gavin and Stacey: The Finale's ending explained - here's how the show concluded

Gavin and Stacey is over. After 17 years, three seasons and two special episodes, we finally have an ending. So how did it all go down with the Shipmans and the West clans? For those who would love a recap, aren't planning to watch or simply love a spoiler, here's exactly how the show ended…

The episode opened with Gavin and Stacey excitedly chatting about Smithy's upcoming wedding, with the pair attending the stag and hen dos respectively, while Gavin's parents Pam and Mick prepared a buffet for the night before the parties.

However, if you think that this means that Smithy accepted Nessa's proposal in 2019 - he didn't - and he is actually getting married to Sonia, his somewhat rude and demanding girlfriend who he was planning to propose to in the Christmas special.

Meanwhile, Nessa is reluctant to come along to the celebrations, and eventually admits to Stacey that Smithy never gave her an answer, and that they were actually interrupted by Gavin before Smithy would reply - and they have never spoken about the moment since. Nessa, clearly upset about the outcome, decides that she wants a change with Neil the baby starting an apprenticeship with his dad in Essex, and decides to return to working on a cargo ship, leaving Barry.

The hen and stag parties aren't successful, with Pam, Stacey and Gwen becoming increasingly concerned with Smithy's choice of a bride, while Smithy has a disappointing stag do, feeling old at their old club haunts.

© Tom Jackson Nessa admits she proposed to Smithy

Meanwhile, in Barry, Stacey, Jason and Uncle Bryn discover that Gwen is dating someone new - Dave Coaches - and the pair are smitten. After Bryn's furious reaction, Gwen demands that they explain what happened to the famous fishing trip once and for all - only for her omelette to catch fire, interrupting the moment. That's right, we're NEVER finding out!

© BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Uncle Bryn is furious at Gwen's new boyfriend

And as for Pete and Dawn? While at the beginning of the episode, they have been divorced for six months, Dawn is clearly not over the breakup and furious that Pete is dating someone else, on a diet and has a new wardrobe. After a drunken night, they get back together - not that Pete looks too thrilled about it.

© Tom Jackson Smithy realises Sonia is wrong for him

On Smithy's wedding day, Stacey begs Gavin to say something as the Best Man. Although Gavin is determined to stay out of it, he finally concedes and asks Smithy if he really wants to go through with it at the altar. Shocked by Sonia's furious reaction to the situation, including insulting the Shipmans, Smithy has an epiphany where he realises that he and Sonia don't love one another, and that he met the love of his life 17 years ago.

© Tom Jackson Nessa finally accepts Smithy's proposal

The gang then load up onto Dave's coach, where he races them to the port where Gwen is leaving. They catch her before she's due to leave, and after a heartfelt speech from Smithy, who this time proposes to Nessa, they finally tie the knot. Surrounded by friends and family, at a pub, while all appear to be having the time of their lives. Perfection!