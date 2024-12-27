Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Corden sparks major reaction with never-before-seen Gavin and Stacey photos
Gavin and Stacey behind-the-scenes photos shared by James Corden

James Corden shares special Gavin and Stacey memories

Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
33 minutes ago
James Corden has shared touching behind-the-scenes moments from Gavin and Stacey following the show’s much-anticipated finale on Christmas Day. The actor and co-creator, 46, took to Instagram to thank fans for their unwavering support and to reflect on 17 years of the beloved sitcom.

James posted a collection of photos from the final episode, which drew in an impressive 12.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched show of Christmas Day. His caption read: "Here’s some behind-the-scenes photos from the special. Thank you so much to everyone who watched last night. It means more than you’ll know. All my love, James x."

Touching moments on set

James Corden shared some heartwarming behind-the-scenes shots from Gavin and Stacey's recent special© Instagram
One snap showed James holding hands with Matthew Horne, who plays Gavin, as they filmed a scene together. Another captured Alison Steadman (Pam) and Rob Brydon (Uncle Bryn) sharing a playful moment during the filming of the chaotic Christmas party scene.

Samuel Anderson, who stars as Smithy’s friend Fingers, was also featured, serenading the cast on the trumpet during a filming break. The lighthearted moments reflected the camaraderie and joy that has defined the series since its debut.

A personal reflection

James Corden was all smiles in these behind-the-scenes shots© Instagram
James revealed that he watched the finale alongside co-creator Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa. The pair shared a festive selfie wearing Christmas jumpers, captioned: "We had to be together to watch tonight. It has been the greatest privilege making this show over the past 17 years."

Ruth also posted the same photo, writing: "James and Ruth watching the finale together last night." The duo’s emotional reflections highlighted the close bond they’ve shared while creating and developing the series.

Cast members share their memories

Gavin and Stacey's cast have shared their memories© Instagram
Other members of the cast also took to social media to share their own behind-the-scenes photos. Joanna Page (Stacey) posted a group shot of the cast, writing: "Hope you all enjoyed it. I’ll hold this job in my heart forever. X."

Rob Brydon, who plays Bryn, shared the same image, adding: "I am immeasurably proud to have been a part of this once-in-a-lifetime show. Thank you, Ruth and James, for everything."

Meanwhile, Mathew Horne (Gavin) posted a snap of himself and James at a foam party, a throwback to Smithy’s stag do. He wrote: "Thank you for watching. Love you all x."

A surprise return

James Corden and Mathew Horne were back in this new special© Instagram
Laura Aikman, who reprised her role as Sonia, shared the emotional moment her parents discovered she was back in the series. In a video posted to Instagram, her family’s shock and delight were captured as Sonia’s return unfolded on screen.

Laura revealed that extreme measures were taken to keep her appearance a secret, including staying in a separate hotel and signing an NDA. Director Christine Gernon praised Laura’s dedication, writing: "@lauraikman spent the whole Gavin and Stacey shoot being hidden away. Such a great reveal!"

A record-breaking finale

Gavin and Stacey's special was record-breaking© Instagram
The finale of Gavin and Stacey answered the long-awaited question of whether Smithy would accept Nessa’s proposal. Fans were delighted with the emotional and humorous send-off, with many taking to social media to praise the show’s return.

James summed up the experience perfectly, writing: "The years go by so fast. Let’s hope the next beats the last. Happy Christmas x."

As fans bid farewell to the series, the heartfelt behind-the-scenes moments shared by James and the cast have provided a fitting tribute to one of British television’s most cherished comedies.

