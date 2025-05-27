Line of Duty star Stephen Graham issues rare comment on 17-year marriage with co-star

Line of Duty star Stephen Graham has opened up about his sweet relationship with his wife Hannah Walters, who has co-starred with the actor in several projects including Time and Adolescence.

The couple met as trainee actors at Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance in Sidcup, Kent, and have been in a relationship since working together on This Is England back in 2006, eventually tying the knot in June 2008.

© Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham at the UK premiere of the Boiling Point film

Chatting to GQ about Hannah, he said: "She's my best mate for one, she's funny as [expletive]. I find her dead saucy. She's amazing. She's the light of my life. Do you know what I mean? We're a great little partnership. It really works."

The pair, who share two children, Grace, 20, and Alfie, 18, also worked together on the Netflix smash hit series Adolescence, where Stephen starred as Eddie, while Hannah worked behind the scenes as a producer, and appeared in episode two as Mrs Bailey.

© Dave Benett, Getty Stephen Graham opened up about Hannah

Speaking about the impact of the show, Stephen said: "I hoped it would create conversation, the amount of stuff me and Hannah are getting sent, and the amount of people I'm seeing on the streets who were saying that has happened between them and their children, is huge.

"To me, that's objective complete. We've done our bit. Now you go and crack on."

© Mike Marsland, Getty Alfie Graham, Hannah Walters, Grace Graham and Stephen Graham pose in the winners room at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022

He has also previously opened up about how he and Hannah parent their children, explaining: "There's a lesson that I learned, and I think it goes back to making that choice of not wanting to go to America and not having that kind of drive to be famous.

"And me going, 'I can't, just give me half an hour. I'm doing this.' And as he turned and walked away, I kind of stopped and I looked and I seen his back [slumped]. And I thought, 'Oh [expletive], wait a minute. I can do this any time. That mightn't happen again. So what I would say is: always make time. No matter how busy you are, make time, because that opportunity may never come back again.'"

© Getty Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters with their children Grace and Alfie

The pair are based in Ibstock, Leicestershire, and reside in a £450k four-bedroomed home. Speaking about the secrets behind their marriage, Stephen added to The Times: "We have ups and downs, of course. Luckily, though, the relationship we both have with our children is beautiful - but it takes work."