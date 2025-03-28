Stephen Graham's daughter Grace is 'absolute image' of his famous wife

Stephen Graham has long been a staple name on British television, starring in hit BBC dramas such as Boiling Point and Line of Duty. However, Adolescence has brought him to a new level of stardom, as it broke streaming records away from the UK.

However, away from stardom, the 51-year-old actor enjoys a relatively peaceful life with his wife Hannah Walters, with whom he co-starred in Boiling Point, and their two children Grace, 20, and Alfie, 18.

As the kids have got older, they've begun to resemble their parents more and more, but Grace, especially, has become the spitting image of her mother.

© Getty Images Grace is growing up to look just like her mother Hannah Walters

Between inheriting her wavy blonde locks and growing to be just as tall, Grace has completely become Hannah's double.

Stephen and Hannah keep their kids out the limelight

Though the pair keep Grace and Alfie mostly out of the spotlight, the kids occasionally appear on their parents' Instagram pages or on the red carpet with them.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters occasionally bring their children to the red carpet

Stephen and Hannah welcomed Grace in 2005, recently celebrating her 20th birthday. Taking to his Instagram stories, the A Thousand Blows star reshared a post from his wife's account showing her giving Grace a kiss on the cheek, with Stephen pulling a funny face.

Hannah captioned the photo: "Happy 20th birthday baby G… We [heart emoji] you."

© Instagram Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters and their daughter Grace on a winter walk

Back in 2021, Hannah shared a selfie of her, Grace and Stephen out on a winter walk, with the trio all donning matching woolly hats. Even then, fans were taken aback by just how much Grace looked like her mum!

One fan commented on the post, writing: "Your daughter is the absolute image of you. Beautiful family xxx", while another penned: "Gosh you are the image of your daughter."

A third fan wrote in the comments: "Beautiful picture, your daughter is your absolute spit, stunning."

Stephen's relationship with his kids

The Adolescence star occasionally opens up about the realities of parenthood in interviews, having recently spoken about his "beautiful" relationship with his children in an interview with The Sunday Times.

© Mike Marsland, Getty Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters with their two kids Grace and Alfie

Describing himself as a "soppy" parent, he explained: "I'm constantly hugging our Alfie [18] and Grace [19]."

In an interview with GQ in 2022, he also revealed that Grace is teasingly supportive. After watching his iconic cult classic This Is England, which starred both Stephen and Hannah, she said: "Wow, you're actually good, I can see why people like you."