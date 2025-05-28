Jenna Bush Hager announces huge 'surprise' and fans call it 'pure magic'

Jenna Bush Hager knows exactly how to send her fans into a tailspin.

The popular TV host had a message for her valued viewers on Tuesday when she made an announcement of epic proportions.

Almost six months after Hoda Kotb left Today with Hoda and Jenna, it was revealed she will be making a return.

The show's Instagram feed lit up with messages alerting fans that Hoda was to be reunited with her former co-host on May 28.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I The former co-hosts will be reunited

"Surprise! Our girl @hodakotb is our #JennaandFriends co-host tomorrow. Tune in," the message read alongside a photo of Hoda beaming with delight.

The show's social media followers went wild for the news and asked if she was making a permanent return or was it just temporary.

"The ratings will go through the roof," wrote one, as another commented: "Pure magic," and many more said they were "so happy."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda shocked fans and co-stars with her departure

Hoda is only co-hosting for the day as she promotes her new wellness gig.

It was also announced on the show when Jenna said: "Last week, we gave you a clue about who’s hosting with me. We said a former basketball star turned bestselling author. Who is it? For one day only! Hoda Kotb is back!"

© NBC Fans are very excited

She'll join her friend and former colleague for the fourth hour of the Today show.

Her last day was in January when she was then replaced by Craig Melvin for the first hour of the show alongside Savannah Guthrie. Jenna decided on a revolving co-host guest list.

© Getty Images It's a fresh start for Hoda

At the time, Hoda said she was ready for a new chapter after nearly 30 years with NBC and told her co-hosts: "I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade, like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What's it gonna have for me?"

"And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new."

She is debuting her new wellness company and it's likely she'll promote news about it on the show.