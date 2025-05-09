Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jenna Bush Hager reveals unexpected 'addiction' in candid post
Subscribe
Jenna Bush Hager reveals unexpected 'addiction' in candid post
Jenna Bush Hager's surprising reaction to famous co-host after Hoda Kotb's departure © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Jenna Bush Hager reveals unexpected 'addiction' in candid post

Jenna will host the Read With Jenna festival in Nashville in May

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jenna Bush Hager unveiled a strange new addiction that she has picked up on Thursday, with the Today host sharing insight into her surprising hobby.

Jenna took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself playing mahjong, a Chinese tile-based game traditionally played with four people. 

The popular game sees players draw and discard tiles to form specific combinations, and it appears the mother of three is a huge fan of it. 

"Do I have a mahjong addiction? @themahjongline," she captioned the post. How Jenna finds the time to play amid her busy schedule, one can only imagine.

Career high

Jenna Bush Hager playing mahjong© Instagram
Jenna debuted her unexpected 'addiction' on Thursday

The TV personality will host the first-ever Read With Jenna festival in Nashville on May 30 and 31, following the incredible success of her book club of the same name. 

"It's going to be so much fun. I'll be joined by Elin Hilderbrand, Ann Patchett, Alison Espach, Rumaan Alam, Jessica Soffer and many more Read With Jenna authors," she announced on Today. 

"My mom started the Texas Book Festival and I'm starting the Read With Jenna Book Festival!" she added. 

Jenna Bush Hager in the Today Show studios © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
Jenna is heading to Nashville for the Read With Jenna festival

Read With Jenna boasts over 86,000 members on Facebook alone, and entered its sixth year in 2025. 

Jenna's book club picks tend to skyrocket up the charts, with her co-host Craig Melvin sharing that almost two-thirds of the books became New York Times bestsellers after she featured them, while over half of them received film or TV adaptation offers. 

Forever friends

Jenna Bush Hager with former Today co-host Hoda Kotb © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
The pair have remained close friends despite Hoda's departure

This comes just months after Jenna's partner in crime, Hoda Kotb, left Today after 17 years to be more present in her young daughters' lives. 

The pair have remained extremely close following Hoda's departure, with the blonde beauty sharing that they still talk frequently

"I talk to Hoda all the time. Not enough," she said. "I'd like to talk to her every day if I could and that's what I had, but the thing is, and this is the thing about Hoda, she still wakes up at 4:30 in the morning, which is insane."

Sisterly bond

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 © NBC
Jenna and Hoda hosted Today's fourth hour together

Hoda previously spoke on the show about their close bond, recalling the early days of their friendship when the former First Daughter joined the series in 2009.

"We started off as colleagues/friends. We didn't really know each other. Over the five years, there's such a deep understanding of the other's soul and purpose," the mother of two said. 

"We have traveled down these roads together," she continued. "A lot of times friendships don't grow, you talk about the old days. Not ours. Like every day [there's] something different, something new, something we're learning."

Hoda Kotb with Jenna Bush Hager © NBC
Hoda named Jenna her "closest friend in adulthood"

She added that the author was "my closest friend in adulthood that I didn't know that I needed," while Jenna shared that they "love each other."

"We are really good friends, and so it makes work easy and natural and fun because I adore who I am next to," she said, sharing that "sitting next to [Hoda] every single day for the last five years has been the best, best privilege."

 To see more of Hoda and Jenna's sweet friendship, watch below...

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Hoda Kotb surprised Jenna Bush Hager at Studio 1A

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More