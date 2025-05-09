Jenna Bush Hager reveals unexpected 'addiction' in candid post

Jenna Bush Hager unveiled a strange new addiction that she has picked up on Thursday, with the Today host sharing insight into her surprising hobby.

Jenna took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself playing mahjong, a Chinese tile-based game traditionally played with four people.

The popular game sees players draw and discard tiles to form specific combinations, and it appears the mother of three is a huge fan of it.

"Do I have a mahjong addiction? @themahjongline," she captioned the post. How Jenna finds the time to play amid her busy schedule, one can only imagine.

Career high

© Instagram Jenna debuted her unexpected 'addiction' on Thursday

The TV personality will host the first-ever Read With Jenna festival in Nashville on May 30 and 31, following the incredible success of her book club of the same name.

"It's going to be so much fun. I'll be joined by Elin Hilderbrand, Ann Patchett, Alison Espach, Rumaan Alam, Jessica Soffer and many more Read With Jenna authors," she announced on Today.

"My mom started the Texas Book Festival and I'm starting the Read With Jenna Book Festival!" she added.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna is heading to Nashville for the Read With Jenna festival

Read With Jenna boasts over 86,000 members on Facebook alone, and entered its sixth year in 2025.

Jenna's book club picks tend to skyrocket up the charts, with her co-host Craig Melvin sharing that almost two-thirds of the books became New York Times bestsellers after she featured them, while over half of them received film or TV adaptation offers.

Forever friends

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I The pair have remained close friends despite Hoda's departure

This comes just months after Jenna's partner in crime, Hoda Kotb, left Today after 17 years to be more present in her young daughters' lives.

The pair have remained extremely close following Hoda's departure, with the blonde beauty sharing that they still talk frequently.

"I talk to Hoda all the time. Not enough," she said. "I'd like to talk to her every day if I could and that's what I had, but the thing is, and this is the thing about Hoda, she still wakes up at 4:30 in the morning, which is insane."

Sisterly bond

© NBC Jenna and Hoda hosted Today's fourth hour together

Hoda previously spoke on the show about their close bond, recalling the early days of their friendship when the former First Daughter joined the series in 2009.

"We started off as colleagues/friends. We didn't really know each other. Over the five years, there's such a deep understanding of the other's soul and purpose," the mother of two said.

"We have traveled down these roads together," she continued. "A lot of times friendships don't grow, you talk about the old days. Not ours. Like every day [there's] something different, something new, something we're learning."

© NBC Hoda named Jenna her "closest friend in adulthood"

She added that the author was "my closest friend in adulthood that I didn't know that I needed," while Jenna shared that they "love each other."

"We are really good friends, and so it makes work easy and natural and fun because I adore who I am next to," she said, sharing that "sitting next to [Hoda] every single day for the last five years has been the best, best privilege."

To see more of Hoda and Jenna's sweet friendship, watch below...