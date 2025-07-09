Noel Edmonds and wife Elizabeth open the doors to their New Zealand home as they launch new show

Noel Edmonds has surprised fans with his latest move after announcing a return to television with a new show for ITV - and he won't be alone! The TV personality, who is perhaps best known for presenting shows including Noel's House Party and Deal or No Deal, will be appearing alongside his wife Elizabeth Davies for a series showcasing their life in New Zealand, titled Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure.

The first-look photos from the show reveal an insight into Noel and Elizabeth's lives away from the UK, and Noel has spoken about their decision to move to the other side of the world. He told ITV: "In 2016, we decided to explore our options to move away from the UK. Our first holiday was to New Zealand, and it was a fantastic trip. We stayed in a couple of luxury lodges, but also in B&Bs and farm stays. I like to think we got a real feel for New Zealand and began to understand the Kiwi way of life.

Noel Edmonds opened up about returning to TV

"We returned to the UK thinking this could be our future. At the same time, Deal or No Deal was coming to an end - 3,000 shows over 10 years. No small feat. It was a punishing schedule but a fabulous period of my life. Without Deal, I wouldn't have met Liz."

Noel Edmond with his dogs in Kiwi Adventure

Noel, 76, was a screen staple before disappearing from our screens. Since appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! back in 2018 as the highest-paid celebrity contestant of all time, he has since appeared on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, and on a documentary titled Banksters back in 2021.

Noel Edmonds' wife Elizabeth Davies also stars.

Speaking about his decision to return to TV, he said: "We decided to do this for three key reasons. Firstly, we wanted to promote New Zealand… New Zealand is a stunning country to visit. Just don’t move here – we like the peace and space! But seriously, it’s a fabulous place for a holiday, and we wanted to highlight that.

"Secondly, we aimed to support the local economy. If people watch the show, see what we’re doing at River Haven, and like it, that could have a ripple effect. Our suppliers, the local producers of our beer, cider, and other goods – all benefit. We truly want to showcase what this community has to offer.

Noel Edmonds' opened up about the couples' big move

"Finally, there was a desire to show a different side of me. I'll admit it: there's a bit of ego involved. People still ask, "Noel Edmonds? Didn't he die? Is he still around?" Yes, I'm still here – and living life to the full!"

Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure is coming to ITV soon.