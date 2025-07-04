ITVX quietly drops 'gripping' and bingeable crime drama with Bridgerton and Rivals stars

Calling all crime drama fans! The TV adaptation of Guy Ritchie's hit gangster film, Snatch, is now available to stream on ITVX – and it might be the perfect weekend binge.

Featuring a star-studded cast, including Harry Potter's Rupert Grint and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, the 2017 spin-off show follows a group of young hustlers who are thrust into the world of organised crime after stumbling upon a truck loaded with stolen gold bullion.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the show…

What is Snatch about?

Created by Alex De Rakoff, the two-season series is inspired by a real-life heist in London and centres on "a group of twenty-something, up-and-coming hustlers who stumble upon a truckload of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organised crime", according to the synopsis.

© Crackle/Everett/Shutterstock Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Dougray Scott, and Tamer Hassan star in Snatch

It continues: "The boys must quickly learn to navigate the treacherous waters of London’s underworld as rogue cops, gypsy fighters, international mobsters and local villains descend."

Meanwhile, season two sees the gang enjoying their hard-earned fortune while taking cover on a cosy vacation island. The ITXX logline continues: "When the local crime and corrupt law enforcement representatives knock on their door, shattering their plans to take over and run the place themselves."

Who stars in Snatch?

The series boasts a stacked cast, including Marc Warren, who's known for his roles in Van der Valk, as well as adaptations of Harlan Coben's Missing You and Safe.

He stars alongside Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter), Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris, Waterloo Road), Luke Pasqualino (Skins, Rivals), and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton, Fair Play).

Rupert stars in the show

Rounding out the main cast are Dougray Scott (Vigil, Crime), Juliet Aubrey (Outcasts, Vera), Stephanie Leonidas (Van der Valk, Endeavour), and Tamer Hassan (Layer Cake, Batman Begins).

What have viewers said about the series?

The comedy-drama received mixed reviews from viewers following its release.

© Crackle/Everett/Shutterstock The series first aired in 2017

While some described the story as "predictable", others hailed the series as "action-packed" and "gripping", with "great" performances from the stellar cast.

One person wrote online: "Brilliant, binge-watched both seasons back to back and loved it."

How to watch Snatch

Both seasons of Snatch are now streaming on ITVX. The show is also available to watch on Netflix.