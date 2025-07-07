Skip to main contentSkip to footer
ITV's 'best police drama' from Line of Duty producers is the ultimate binge-watch
Karen Pirie was ITV's most watched new drama in 2022

Abby Allen
TV writer
2 minutes ago
Calling all police drama fans! ITV's "gripping" female-led crime series Karen Pirie has just unveiled a new trailer for season two – and it looks like viewers are in for a treat.

The cold-case drama comes from World Productions – the creators behind Line of Duty and Bodyguard – and is based on Val McDermid’s book A Darker Domain

Season one was one of ITV’s most-watched new dramas of 2022, and was hailed as "the best police drama this year" when it first debuted.

Read on for everything we know about season two and watch the trailer below…

What will Karen Pirie season 2 be about? 

After bittersweet success in series one, Karen Pirie (Lauren Lyle) finally gets the authority she's been looking for as she's promoted to Detective Inspector.

man and woman in suits standing beside planes© Mark Mainz / ITV
Zach Wyatt as Phil Parhatka and Lauren Lyle as Karen Pirie

The official synopsis reads: "Just as she's getting into the swing of her powerful new role, she is assigned an infamous unsolved case that will put her under intense scrutiny; from her boss, from the media, and ultimately, from sinister forces that would rather the past stayed in the past.

"The 1984 case of Catriona and Adam Grant has confounded investigators and intrigued the public like no other. 

blonde woman on phone in red top walking down street, followed by woman and man in sunglasses© Mark Mainz/ITV
Karen Pirie returns to ITV on 20 July

"Catriona (Julia Brown), the charming young heiress to a vast oil fortune, and her two year old son Adam, were brutally kidnapped at gunpoint outside a fish and chip shop in Fife. 

"The ransom notes that followed stirred up an uncontrollable press storm, but when the culprits fell silent, the police faltered, and Catriona and Adam were never seen again.

"Now, a man's body has been discovered, with indisputable links to the original kidnap. 

man in dark clothing standing in dimly-lit room© Mark Mainz / ITV
Mark Rowley plays Mick Prentice

"With the first piece of evidence in decades, Karen must assemble an unbeatable team alongside her sincere and lovable sidekick DC Jason 'Mint' Murray (Chris Jenks) and the brilliant – but romantically complicated – DS Phil Parhatka (Zach Wyatt). 

"With the international renown of the kidnap and the constant pressure from Catriona's father, Sir Broderick Grant (James Cosmo), the team take on the biggest challenge of their careers to date. 

older man with white beard in dark clothing standing in hall© Mark Mainz / ITV
James Cosmo plays Brodie Grant Snr, Catriona's father

"As Karen delves deeper into what happened in the autumn of 1984, political grudges and painful secrets reveal themselves, and it soon becomes clear… the past is far from dead."

Who stars in Karen Pirie season two? 

Lauren Lyle, known for her roles in Outlander and The Outrun, reprises her starring role alongside series one regulars Chris Jenks (Beyond Paradise, Vigil), Zach Wyatt (Timestalker, The Witcher: Blood Origin), Steve John Shepherd (Harry Potter), Emer Kenny (The Curse) and Rakhee Thakrar (Wonka). 

woman and man walking down narrow street© Mark Mainz / ITV
Chris Jenks plays "sincere and lovable sidekick" DC Jason 'Mint' Murray

They are joined by new cast members Saskia Ashdown (Six Four), James Cosmo (Braveheart), Frances Tomelty (Unforgotten), and John Michie (Holby City), alongside Mark Rowley (One Day), James Fleet (Bridgerton) and Julia Brown (World on Fire). 

Further supporting cast members include Tom Mannion (Mr Selfridge), Tommaso Basili (Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints), Kat Ronney (Dinosaur), Conor Berry (Schemers), Stuart Campbell (The Winter King), Jamie Michie (Back to Life), Madeleine Worrall (The Legend of Tarzan), Jack Stewart (Outlander), Thoren Ferguson (Rebus) and Helen Katamba (The Nest). 

Karen Pirie season 2 release date

Karen Pirie is set to return to ITV and ITVX on the 20th July.

WATCH: The official trailer of Karen Pirie season 2

