ITV announces 'brilliantly gripping' serial killer thriller novel adaptation

ITV has announced an exciting new drama based on G. R. Halliday's bestselling novel From the Shadows, and we can't wait to find out more. The show, which has been renamed The Dark, follows a Scottish detective investigating the death of a young man found in the Scottish wilderness.

The novel's synopsis reads: "Sixteen-year-old Robert arrives home late. Without a word to his dad, he goes up to his bedroom. Robert is never seen alive again.

"A body is soon found on the coast of the Scottish Highlands. Detective Inspector Monica Kennedy stands by the victim in this starkly beautiful and remote landscape. Instinct tells her the case won’t begin and end with this one death. Meanwhile, Inverness-based social worker Michael Bach is worried about one of his clients whose last correspondence was a single ambiguous text message; Nichol Morgan has been missing for seven days.

"As Monica is faced with catching a murderer who has been meticulously watching and waiting, Michael keeps searching for Nichol, desperate to find him before the killer claims another victim."

From the Shadows is being adapted

Fans are full of praise for the book, with one review reading: "Terrific story! Very well written. Got attached to DI Monica Kennedy. Looking forward to the next book in the series. I would highly recommend." Another added: "Starts with a bang. Ends with a bang. Superb writing keeps you on the edge of your seat. I highly recommend this book."

Since the novel is the first in a trilogy, including Dark Waters and Under the Marsh, we could be seeing more of the show in due course!

© Getty Images The show is set in the Scottish wilderness after a body is discovered

The upcoming series, which has yet to share any casting news, is being penned by EastEnders screenwriter Matt Hartley, with ITV drama boss Polly Hill saying: “The Dark is a compelling new drama which introduces the fearless DI Monica Kennedy, who has to try and catch a serial killer in this really chilling Scottish story.

"Matt’s adaptation is brilliantly gripping and I am delighted to be adapting this novel with him and the team at Poison Pen." The upcoming show is set to start filming in Scotland in the summer of 2025 – so watch this space for more information in due course!