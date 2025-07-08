ITVX finally adds 'incredible' 18-part action drama – after year-long wait

Good news for fans of The Flash! ITVX has just supercharged its roster of action dramas by finally adding all 18 episodes of season 7 to its offering.

The addition comes over a year after season six was added (on 13 June 2024), meaning fans can binge-watch the fast-paced sci-fi adventures of Barry Allen to their heart's content.

The Flash follows forensic scientist Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin), who uses his super-speed powers to fight crime in Central City.

What happens in The Flash season 7?

The seventh season picks up right where season six leaves off – with Barry grappling with the aftermath of the Mirror Monarch's (Efrat Dor) victory and the desperate search for his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), who's trapped in the Mirrorverse.

As Central City faces new and formidable threats, including the fallout from the Speed Force's resurrection and the intensifying Godspeed War, Team Flash is pushed to its limits.

Who stars in The Flash season 7?

Grant Gustin reprises his starring role as Barry Allen, alongside Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Efrat Dor as Eva McCulloch/Mirror Monarch.

Other supporting cast members include Danielle Panabaker as Dr. Caitlin Snow/Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Mecha-Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West and Tom Cavanagh as various versions of Harrison Wells.

What do fans say about The Flash?

The sci-fi adventure series maintains a dedicated fanbase, particularly for its early seasons.

While some viewers were disappointed by the latter seasons' quality, season seven remains a must-watch for fans eager to see the dramatic conclusion of the Mirror Monarch storyline and bid farewell to beloved characters Cisco Ramon and Harrison Wells.

It also introduces new characters and sets the stage for future narratives, making it essential viewing for anyone following Barry Allen's epic journey.

What have the crew said about The Flash?

In 2022, The Flash's Executive Producer Eric Wallace confirmed the ninth season would be its last.

He said: "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race.

"So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week.

"So as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make THE FLASH such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

Let's hope the last two seasons are also added to ITVX soon, so viewers can see the conclusion of Barry's thrilling story.